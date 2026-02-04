Lil Jon’s Son, DJ Young Slade, Is Missing, Last Seen Running Out of His Georgia Home The rapper's son was described as "disoriented" and possibly naked when he disappeared. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 4 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@yoitsslade

Rapper Lil Jon might be known for his early 2000s bangers, but, over the years, he's shown other sides of himself with the world. During his career, he's been open about his life, including his separation from his wife, Nicole Smith. The pair, who married in 2004, share a son, Nathan Murray Smith, who also goes by his professional name, .

In February 2026, more attention was put on Lil Jon's family when his son went missing. Here's what to know about what happened to him.

What happened to Lil Jon's son?

Lil Jon's son was reported missing in Atlanta. On Feb. 3, 2026, local station Rough Draft Atlanta, the Milton Police Department issued a missing person's report around 6 a.m. The report came after Nathan was seen running out of his house the evening before. According to TMZ, the department stated he left the house without a phone and may be "disoriented" and was possibly naked when he escaped.

The authorities issued Nathan's disappearance as "an active police matter" within the metro Atlanta city. Police started searching in Mayfield Lake in Milton, about 30 miles from downtown Atlanta. However, there's no evidence that the officers' search was related to the case.

Milton's officers also stated that, while Nathan's case is still active, they don't believe his is a threat to anyone and are asking anyone who has seen him to reach out to the department. The DJ is described as 5’9, 150 pounds, short black hair, and has a tattoo of lips on his right collar bone.

What has Lil Jon said about his son, DJ Young Slade's disappearance?

At the time of publishing, Lil Jon didn't immediately release a statement regarding his son's case. However, the missing flyer for DJ Young Slade stressed that his "family and friends are concerned for his safety" and want to see him come home. DJ Young Slade was born in 1998 and, like his father, is passionate about music. In a 2024 interview with WJTV 12 News in Mississippi, he shared that his love for music came before he came into the world.

"MY PARENTS TOLD Me when I was in the womb, I was kicking whenever my dad was in the studio making beats," DJ Young Slade recalled. "So, I guess I've been doing that since I was in the womb, before I even knew it."

He added that his mother's time as a dancer also inspired him to pursue a career in the arts. DJ Young Slade's Instagram shows him pursuing his career and working alongside Jim Jones and collaborating with his dad to produce Too Short's upcoming farewell album.