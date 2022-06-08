Here’s Why You’ve Probably Never Seen Lil Jon Without Sunglasses

After both photos circulated on social media, Lil Jon addressed them in a 2010 interview with VladTV. The Frederick Douglass High School alum claimed the picture of the boy with misaligned eyes isn’t him, but the second one of him is accurate.

“The nerdy kid with the cap and gown, that's me,” he told the outlet. “I was little. But a lot of y’all motherf--kers weren't too pretty when y’all was [sic] in high school, either.”