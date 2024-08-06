Home > Human Interest It Looks Like Akon Is Trying to Become the New Chris Hansen by Serenading Alleged Predators "What are you doing? You're literally about to get locked up." By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Aug. 6 2024, 6:56 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@dom_lucre (video still)

Russian YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy is no stranger to controversy. Known only as Vitaly, his penchant for pranks and occasional charity-related content has earned him over 10 million subscribers on YouTube as well as more than 9 million likes on TikTok. Some of the more famous bits involve crashing sporting events such as the 2014 FIFA World Cup final and the 2017 World Series.

It seems as if he's now attempting to pick up where To Catch a Predator left off. In a new series, Vitaly has teamed up with folks like Ty Dolla $ign, The Game, and Lil Pump to ambush would-be pedophiles who are getting arrested in the wild. One video that has made the social media rounds features early 2000s rapper Akon. Let's check out the Akon and Vitaly "Locked Up" collab.

The Akon and Vitaly "Locked Up" performance is catching on, while catching alleged predators.

In a full-length video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Akon and Vitaly are walking together in a park. Vitaly appears to be wearing some sort of costume that ideally, is not offensive. Akon picks up a mic and starts singing Locked Up as Vitaly runs off camera to grab a boom box. As the formerly incarcerated Akon starts singing, "He's about to get locked up," the camera pans over to two police officers.

A third handcuffed man is standing between the two officers while Vitaly and Akon get shockingly close to what appears to be an actual arrest. One officer is searching the pockets of the handcuffed gentleman while the other doesn't even give the crooning duo a casual glance. It's honestly shocking how little the cops are paying attention to Vitaly and Akon. Don't they know that Akon is also a philanthropist?

The police begin to lead the handcuffed man away from Vitaly and Akon but the Russian YouTuber gestures to the "Shake Down" singer to follow. As the alleged predator is sat down next to a tree, Akon changes the lyrics of the song ever so slightly by singing, "He's about to get locked up," while pointing over his shoulder.

In a different clip uploaded to TikTok by @clipingcentral, Vitaly and Akon appear to have spoken to the alleged predator before he was arrested. If this is real, it stands to reason that Vitaly and Akon may have set this up, potentially working with the police, though this is speculation. In this part of the video, Vitaly and Akon are joined by other people dressed in what seems to be some form of Indigenous people's clothing, but we cannot be sure. They are surrounding the soon-to-be-arrested gentleman who looks embarrassed.