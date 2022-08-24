Akon's 'Locked Up' Song Started a Hilarious TikTok Trend, and We're Guilty of Loving It
Name a bad habit of yours that isn’t considered a crime but should be. It can be completely innocent. Like, maybe you bite your nails too often? Or you stalk your exes too much on social media? Anything that makes you feel even the slightest bit guilty — or even proud — will work. That’s what the latest trend on TikTok is all about.
Unofficially dubbed the locked up trend, this craze basically involves a creator filming themselves with the police car filter on while an audio snippet from Akon’s 2004 song "Locked Up" is heard playing in the background. “I’m steady tryna find the motive. Why I do what I do? The freedom ain't getting any closer, no matter how far I go. The car is stolen, no registration," the song goes
At the top of the video, each creator comes up with a funny/ridiculous/somewhat true reason as to why they would be arrested.
For example, one creator wrote, "If making TikTok's with your family was illegal," while another wrote, "Me if taking more selfies than a 13 year old girl was illegal."
Right now, TikTok is overflowing with user videos of partaking in this trend. Some are relatable, some are oddly specific, and others are just wildly goofy. Let’s take a look at some of the best locked up TikTok videos.
Awh snap!
Your homies are your homies until they get you sent to jail.
Even dogs are not safe from this trend.
Who's a good boy? Apparently, not him.
Take us away, officer!
TBH, we are very guilty of this one.
Ugh, we'd be in there for life!
Yes, we are sexy and we know it.
OK, we kind of agree with this one!?
Ghosting is lame, folks! Enjoy your time in jail.
It happens.
Not everyone can relate to this one, but feel no shame. You were probably just hungry, right?
That's fair.
Make us change our minds.
But talking like a baby is our love language!
*cries like a baby*
Nope, we're not even sorry!
We do this on the daily and have no issues pleading guilty.
Attacked.
Sometimes you just forget, but we promise we'll try harder!
All the overthinking in the world couldn't get us out of this one!
But hey, at least we're not underthinking!
Not our text messages!
Talk about a violation of privacy!