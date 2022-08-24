Akon's 'Locked Up' Song Started a Hilarious TikTok Trend, and We're Guilty of Loving It

Unofficially dubbed the locked up trend, this craze basically involves a creator filming themselves with the police car filter on while an audio snippet from Akon’s 2004 song "Locked Up" is heard playing in the background. “I’m steady tryna find the motive. Why I do what I do? The freedom ain't getting any closer, no matter how far I go. The car is stolen, no registration," the song goes

At the top of the video, each creator comes up with a funny/ridiculous/somewhat true reason as to why they would be arrested.