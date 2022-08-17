The "Teenage Dirtbag" Trend Is Taking Over TikTok — but You're Doing It Wrong

A new TikTok trend is taking over the internet and giving us all the nostalgia. The “Teenage Dirtbag” challenge first surfaced on social media last summer. Now, the trend has returned to the platform with a vengeance. Inspired by the 2000 Wheatus single by the same name, the “Teenage Dirtbag” trend recently caught fire online, yet again, in late July of this year.

Since then, celebrities like Paris Hilton, Tara Reid, and Demi Lovato have joined in on the challenge.