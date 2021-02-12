Al Sharpton Files to Divorce Estranged Wife Amid Relationship With Aisha McShaw

Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton has been truly instrumental throughout all cases of racial and social injustice. Respected by many, he has not allowed naysayers to allow him to deviate from his purpose, which is championing for the betterment of Black people. And he has done a phenomenal job over the years.

While Sharpton has always put the needs of other first, we've hardly seen him take personal time. However, that hasn't stopped him from letting love into his life on the dating front. He has long been linked to Aisha McShaw, despite being estranged from his wife. And while the situation may seem concerning to some, Sharpton has been navigating his relationship the right way.

And it looks like her hard work has paid off. She debuted at New York Fashion week in 2017 where she showed off her made-to-order collections.

On Aisha's website, she shares that she "began her fashion journey as a stylist, styling housewives, corporate women, celebrities, and attending numerous red carpet events herself."

According to Daily Mail , Aisha is a 42-year-old stylist. She has been linked to the civil rights activist since July 2013, after being spotted at the New York County Democratic Committee Award Ceremony.

Everyone needs love in their life. And while Sharpton is always busy looking out for the well-being of others, that doesn't mean he shouldn't have someone special in his life. That's why many people have been excited to learn more about Aisha, his longtime girlfriend.

Fans have criticized Sharpton's relationship with Aisha due to his estranged wife and recently filing for divorce.

It's not news that Sharpton and his wife, Kathy Jordan, have been estranged for almost two decades. After all, Aisha is not the only woman he has been linked to over the years.

So, it makes sense that filing for divorce is the right decision, especially with him having a new woman in his life for quite some time. He reportedly filed for a contested divorce in Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, court records show.

Source: Getty Images

However, the news has angered a lot of his fans and supporters. Most people think that you shouldn't date another person while you're still married. And even though Sharpton and his wife have been living separate lives for quite some time, it still doesn't sit well with many people.

Many fans have shared their sentiments about him "stepping out" on his marriage as well as not following religious rules. Other people believe that the reason for his divorce is because he plans to wed Aisha.

Rev Al has a girlfriend while he's still married. I believe that there's something in the Bible (both Old and New Testament) that talks about that. https://t.co/ITpeDwk1RG — Fr. Miller (@FrMiller) February 11, 2021

Al Sharpton on girlfriend is really crazy😭 I forgot he wasn't always so slim — Вяєєzу👽💕👁 (@breebriann4) January 17, 2021

Despite all the controversy surrounding his relationship, Sharpton has remained quiet about the matter. Aisha herself has also been tight-lipped in regard to recent criticisms.