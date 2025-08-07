What's the Deal With Alan Dershowitz and the Pierogi? Let Us to Guide You Through the Drama "I don't approve of who you've represented." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 7 2025, 1:45 p.m. ET Source: Alan Dershowitz

If I were a former attorney known for defending folks like O.J. Simpson, Donald Trump, and Jeffrey Epstein, I might consider a quiet life out of the limelight during my retirement years. Alas, Alan Dershowitz has other plans. The soon-to-be 87-year-old has a podcast called The Dershow, which honestly is a great name. On it, he covers a wide range of topics.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, Alan sticks to what he knows best, which is the law, but sometimes he wanders over into hot topics that are trending online. He had a few things to say about Bryan Kohberger, how he would defend Luigi Mangione, and even 9/11. Many of his episodes are also dedicated to defending his good pal, President Trump. Then out of nowhere, in late July 2025, Alan dropped an episode about some periogi drama going down in his home of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Keep reading for more details.

Source: Mega; Instagram/@good_pierogi

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Dershowitz calls a vendor bigoted in his pierogi drama explanation.

In the thrilling pierogi-related episode of Alan's podcast, the former attorney begins by explaining that he has been going to Martha's Vineyard with his wife since 1970. "Every Wednesday for all these years, I go to the farmer's market," he says while tugging on a t-shirt advertising the West Tisbury Farmer's Market. Alan explains that the new location of the farmer's market is in a quasi-public space.

On this particular day, Alan got word that the fresh corn had arrived early so he and his wife head over to the farmer's market. While waiting for his regular order of freshly squeezed orange juice, Alan went to the pierogi spot. "I had gone there a few times before," he explained. "I bought the pierogis. They were OK. They were not my grandmother's pierogis, but they were OK."

Article continues below advertisement

Alan attempted to order six pierogis, but the owner told him no. He asked if they had sold out, to which the proprietor said, "We have plenty of pierogis, I just won't sell them to you." The pierogi seller went on to say that they don't approve of Alan's politics. "I don't approve of who you've represented. I don't approve of who you support."

Article continues below advertisement

Although the pierogi shop owner said nothing about Alan's religion, the former lawyer decided they were being anti-semitic. He came to this conclusion based on the fact that while wearing a "Proud American Zionist" t-shirt the previous week, Alan felt the pierogi seller gave him a funny look. Alan then goes on a long rant, accusing the pierogi proprietor of discriminating against him based on his religion

Article continues below advertisement

The pierogi seller responds to Alan Dershowitz.

The pierogi vendor is a non-binary person named Krem Miskevich, who co-owns Good Pierogi. In a statement posted on Instagram, they claimed Alan was pushing a "one-sided, mythical storyline" about their exchange. If it wasn't for the fact that Alan was accusing them of refusing service because he is a Zionist, they never would have responded to his outlandish claims. Krem notes that they are Jewish and have family in Israel. Their friends even call them "Rabbi Krem".