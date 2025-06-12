Luigi Mangione Supposedly Wrote a Letter to His Supporters That Includes 27 Things He's Grateful For Luigi Mangione is grateful for memes and few more serious things. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 12 2025, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

There are a lot of ways a person can celebrate their birthday. Obviously, the milestones, such as 16, 18, and 21, are a big hit. If you're obsessed with the ability to rent a car, then you'll really love the age of 25. Beyond that, it tends to get a little less fun, especially when 30 hits, and boy, does it hit. After 30, just hang up the party hats until you get to 40, and start screaming about how this will be the best decade yet.

Accused murderer Luigi Mangione turned 27 on May 6, 2025, and he did so in jail. To mark the somber occasion, he wrote a letter that included a list of 27 things he is grateful for. It's the new 27 Club.



Let's get into the 27 things Luigi Mangione wrote he's grateful for in a letter.

A letter allegedly penned by Mangione was circulated online and seen by more than 16 million people thanks to the Luigi Case Files X (formerly Twitter) account. It appears to be an email he sent on June 3, nearly a month after his 27th birthday. We don't know who the recipient is, but the letter was printed out and seemingly signed by the alleged murderer.

We can't go through the whole list, so we'll just touch on a few of the more interesting ideas. After listing a few obvious things, such as his friends and family, people he has met along the way, and prison officials who have helped him out, Mangione says he is grateful for all the memes.

He writes that he is also particularly appreciative of all the books he has received, which include but are not limited to a copy of Fahrenheit 451. Speaking of the books, Mangione is indebted to his long-suffering cellmate J, who "tolerates the clutter" of his papers despite being away from his family. Evidently, J has read more of the books than Mangione has.

Luigi Mangione is grateful for America.

Naturally, Mangione must acknowledge the thousands of individuals who have donated to his legal fund and his commissary account. Apparently, that has gotten him a tablet, music, stamps, hygiene items, Goya sazon, peanut butter, and a ton of tuna packets. Mangione is thankful for his legal team and the personal trials he has endured leading up to his actual trial.

The accused killer touches on politics in a very interesting way. First he thanks conservatives, describing them as those who "fiercely conserve the aspects of our society that makes us great." He than shouts out liberals who "liberate us from the outdated aspects of our society that prevent us from being greater." He then turns to America herself.