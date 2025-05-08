The Luigi Mangione Act Has Been Introduced in the State of California — It's Not a Bad Idea "People are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care." By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 8 2025, 9:25 a.m. ET Source: Mega; ABC

Following the arrest of Luigi Mangione, who has been charged in connection with the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, reactions have varied. In typical social media fashion, the 26-year-old has become the source of countless thirsty posts regarding his physical appearance. To put it bluntly, a lot of people think the alleged killer is hot. He has also become a folk hero to those who have negative experiences navigating the health care system in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

A quick search of "Luigi Mangione merch" online yields a plethora of results. From prayer candles to stickers and right on up to clothing, anyone can show their possibly misplaced support for the accused murderer. Over in California, a couple of interesting developments have popped up. A Luigi Mangione musical is scheduled to run in San Francisco while an initiative called the Luigi Mangione Act has been floated by a concerned citizen. What is that? Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Details on the Luigi Mangione Act introduced in California.

The controversial health care ballot initiative was submitted by retired lawyer Paul Eisner. "People are tired of carriers, of insurance companies denying them health care," he told CBS 8. The measure aims to render it illegal in California for anyone other than a licensed physician to deny, delay, or modify medical procedures or medications. Eisner is especially committed to this after engaging in numerous difficult conversations with insurance companies while he was being treated for cancer.

When asked about naming the initiative after an accused killer, Eisner said it would help his cause. "It is getting the attention it needs, because sometimes things require publicity," he explained. This bill would also allow patients to sue insurance companies, which could result in damages being awarded to the patient.

Article continues below advertisement

The California Association of Health Plans, a statewide trade group representing health care plans covering millions of Californians, released a statement primarily condemning the initiative's name. "The lawyer behind this measure is trying to use a murder and an act of terrorism to market his political agenda. It is a repugnant action by anyone, but especially someone sworn to uphold the Constitution and law," said the statement, via CBS 8.

Article continues below advertisement

Public reaction to the Luigi Mangione Act focused on other issues.

A Reddit user posted about the Luigi Mangione Act in the California Politics Subreddit. They did so without comment. "One single act of violence is achieving more results and change than decades of peaceful organizing," replied one person. Another suggested that this could cause "unintended consequences up to and including insurers pulling out of the state and sparking one more insurance crisis in this state."