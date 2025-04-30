When Luigi Mangione Was Arrested, Law Enforcement Confiscated a Fake ID From New Jersey Luigi Mangione has never lived in New Jersey. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 30 2025, 9:29 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world cannot get enough of Luigi Mangione, and that is certainly a questionable reaction to someone accused of murder. Mangione has been charged in connection to the death of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot in New York City while walking to an annual investor conference for the insurance company. The incident occurred in December 2024 and was met with uncharacteristically positive reactions due to the frustrations many Americans feel when it comes to healthcare.

What made this story even more salacious was the fact that images of the alleged shooter were shared on social media as thirst traps. After Mangione was arrested, social media immediately grew hot and bothered about the alleged assassin. When he was taken into custody, Mangione was eating at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pa. A search of his person yielded some interesting results, including a fake ID. Here's what we know.

Luigi Mangione reportedly had a fake ID.

Typically when one has a fake ID, they are under the age of 21 and are attempting to consume alcohol. Mangione, who turns 27 on May 6, 2025, is clearly not in need of such a thing. So why did police find one on him? According to NBC 4 New York, law enforcement found a fake New Jersey license with Mangione's picture on it and the name Mark Rosario. "Mark" lives in Maplewood, N.J. and was born July 21, 1998.

Mangione was born and raised in Maryland, went to college in Pennsylvania, and previously lived in Hawaii, so a residence in New Jersey under a different name was certainly a head-scratcher. NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch told the outlet that Altoona police "also recovered clothing, including a mask consistent with those worn by our wanted individual." She added that the fraudulent New Jersey ID matched the ID used by the suspect to check into a New York City hostel prior to the shooting.

Mangione's lawyers claim Altoona police mishandled evidence.

Mangione claims Altoona police never read him his rights when he was arrested on Dec. 9. In a court filing obtained by ABC News, Mangione's lawyer said they "continued to interrogate and question the Defendant without any reading of his Miranda Rights." Thomas Dickey went on to say, "At no time did the two officers indicate that Defendant was free to go nor did they explain the reasons as to why Defendant was being detained."