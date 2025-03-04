Distractify
Home > Human Interest

A Friend of Luigi Mangione's Says He Filmed Himself Having Sex — Claims They Saw the Videos

"I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had," said an unnamed source.

Jennifer Tisdale - Author
By

Published March 4 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET

(L-R): Luigi Mangione; a man holding a cell phone
Source: Mega; Unsplash

In the months following Luigi Mangione's arrest after the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the world has learned a lot about the data engineer. He was born and raised outside of Baltimore, Md. in a financially comfortable family who amassed their wealth in the real estate industry. Mangione was valedictorian of his private school, and went on to study mathematics and computer engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. While in college, he joined two fraternities.

Article continues below advertisement

We know a little bit about Mangione's reading habits, thanks to a since-deactivated Goodreads account, which shouted out Kurt Vonnegut and Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber. Regarding his personal life, less is known about who he dated. A friend told The New York Times that intimacy was difficult after Mangione suffered a back injury. But what about before? Evidently there could be some sex tapes in the wild. Here's what we know.

Luigi Mangione
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

There are reports that Luigi Mangione made several sex tapes.

A source close to Mangione told Radar Online that the accused killer enjoyed watching himself have sex. He allegedly liked it so much, that Mangione would often film himself performing. "I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had," claimed the source. "And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything." We suppose that if you're going to do something like this, it's good to do it right.

The unnamed source went on to say, "He wanted to be watched. He got off on it." According to this person, there are at least 20 videos of Mangione having sex. Apparently, the girls involved are "too afraid to come forward or tell anyone for fear they might get dragged into his case somehow." This insider also said that Mangione didn't like internet pornography because he thought men were "addicted to it." According to this person, Mangione also sent women unsolicited nude photos because he enjoyed "putting on a show."

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Was Evidence Planted on Luigi Mangione the Day He Was Arrested? Here's What We Know

Like Many High-Profile Cases Before His, Luigi Mangione's Trial Could Be Televised

Luigi Mangione Bought 400 Copies of the Book ‘Hit Reverse: New Ideas From Old Books’

Latest Human Interest News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.