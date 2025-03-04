A Friend of Luigi Mangione's Says He Filmed Himself Having Sex — Claims They Saw the Videos "I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had," said an unnamed source. By Jennifer Tisdale Published March 4 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Unsplash

In the months following Luigi Mangione's arrest after the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the world has learned a lot about the data engineer. He was born and raised outside of Baltimore, Md. in a financially comfortable family who amassed their wealth in the real estate industry. Mangione was valedictorian of his private school, and went on to study mathematics and computer engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. While in college, he joined two fraternities.

We know a little bit about Mangione's reading habits, thanks to a since-deactivated Goodreads account, which shouted out Kurt Vonnegut and Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber. Regarding his personal life, less is known about who he dated. A friend told The New York Times that intimacy was difficult after Mangione suffered a back injury. But what about before? Evidently there could be some sex tapes in the wild. Here's what we know.

There are reports that Luigi Mangione made several sex tapes.

A source close to Mangione told Radar Online that the accused killer enjoyed watching himself have sex. He allegedly liked it so much, that Mangione would often film himself performing. "I saw one [of the videos], and I wish I never had," claimed the source. "And it wasn't just some grainy, late-night mistake. It was perfect lighting, everything." We suppose that if you're going to do something like this, it's good to do it right.