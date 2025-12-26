Alan Jackson Posts Photo of His 3 Pregnant Daughters: “Our Growing Family” The country music icon shares his three daughters with his wife, Denise Jackson. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 26 2025, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Country music singer Alan Jackson is known for his impressive contributions to his field, churning out classics like “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning) and “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere.” Alan’s successful career even resulted in several accolades, including his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2017, and, in 2025, he received the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award at the ACM Awards. And they don’t give someone their own award for nothing!

Article continues below advertisement

Though Alan has achieved a lot of success, he has said that his most significant achievements are his wife, Denise, and his three daughters: Mattie Denise Jackson Smith, Alexandra “Ali” Jane Jackson Bradshaw, and Dani Grace Jackson. During the holiday season in December 2025, Alan shared that the Jackson family had just gotten bigger.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Jackson’s three daughters were pregnant at the same time.

On Christmas Day 2025, Alan posted a photo of Mattie, Ali, and Dani on Instagram. The image showed the sisters standing beside each other as they each held their growing baby bumps behind a Christmas tree.

“Merry Christmas from our growing family!” he captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

The adorable post received many positive comments from Alan’s fans, many of whom shared how sweet it was that all his daughters were pregnant at the same time and would be able to watch their kids grow up together. “That is priceless that they all get to share this experience together. Merry Christmas,” one fan wrote. “Three 2026 babies! How exciting!” another exclaimed. “Merry Christmas!” “Amazing! Imagine what next Christmas will be like with three little ones,” a third user predicted.

Article continues below advertisement

Alan Jackson stepped away from music due to his health.

The arrival of Alan’s grandchildren is set for around the same time Alan plans to retire from music. In 2025, he officially retired from touring to focus on his health. Alan opened up about his health battles in 2022 during an interview with the Today show. He shared with host Jenna Bush Hager that he was diagnosed with a degenerative nerve condition called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. Alan said the genetic disorder is incurable and can cause an imbalance, which showed up for him onstage.

“It’s been affecting me for years,” he said. “And it’s getting more and more obvious. And I know I’m stumbling around on stage. And now I’m having a little trouble balancing, even in front of the microphone, and so I just feel very uncomfortable.”

Article continues below advertisement