Alan Kim's Parents Are No Strangers to Show Biz

There's no denying that Lee Isaac Chung's Minari is one of the best movies of 2021. With standout performances and the heart-wrenching plot of a Korean-American couple trying to live their American dream with their two children in Arkansas in the '80s, Minari is an outstanding instant classic that we are sure to revisit for decades to come.

Among the stars we came to discover through this semi-autobiographical film was now 8-year-old (7 at the time of filming) newcomer Alan Kim, whose portrayal of youngest son David — his father (Steven Yeun)'s bilingual buddy and all-around helping hand — moved us in equal parts to laughter and to tears.

Alan has already been making a splash this awards season, so we couldn't wait to learn more about how he got started, who his parents are, and what's next for this Critic's Choice pick for Best Young Actor.