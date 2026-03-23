Alan Ritchson Fight Explained: Neighbor Dispute, Police Investigation, and What Happened What really sparked Alan Ritchson’s fight? The answers really depend on who you ask. By Darrell Marrow Published March 23 2026, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In a scene that felt straight out of Reacher, Alan Ritchson allegedly got into a physical altercation with neighbor Ronnie Taylor in Brentwood, Tenn., on March 22. The incident was reportedly caught on video.

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Alan is no slouch. The actor and fitness enthusiast has built a reputation for discipline and strength, so fans were shocked to hear he was involved in a street fight. “What did the neighbor do to catch hands FROM a 6'2 action star,” one person posted on X (formerly Twitter). While another added, “That’s kind of embarrassing to get beat up by an actor.” Right now, details remain murky. However, his neighbor and members of his team are sharing very different versions of what happened.

Source: Mega

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Why did Alan Ritchson fight his neighbor?

According to Ronnie’s account to TMZ, the tension started the day before. He said Alan rode a green Kawasaki through the neighborhood at high speed, revved the engine, and disturbed the peace. Ronnie claimed Alan returned the next day with two kids on mini bikes. When Ronnie asked, “Can you f--king stop this please?” the situation turned physical. He alleged that Alan hit him “at least four times.”

🚨🎥 EXCLUSIVE: "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson might've thought he was still shooting an episode of his popular show Sunday, because he allegedly beat the hell out of a neighbor in Tennessee. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ljz3oEFGI0 — TMZ (@TMZ) March 23, 2026

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However, a source close to Alan gave TMZ a different version. The source said witnesses saw Ronnie rush into the street in an aggressive way to stop Alan’s bike, which caused the actor to crash. The source also claimed Ronnie shoved Alan first. According to that account, Alan tried to leave before things escalated.

Ronnie told TMZ that he went to police after the altercation and reported that Alan punched and kicked him. Law enforcement sources revealed that the matter is being investigated, and no arrests had been made and no charges had been publicly confirmed.

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Why is Alan Ritchson so jacked?

As the video of Alan’s fight circulated online, netizens began questioning why the actor looks like he was built in a Marvel lab. Alan told Men’s Health his fitness approach is far from effortless, even if it looks that way on screen.

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"This is the thing; people will be like, 'Oh, he eats whatever he wants,'" he said. "When I go into that gym, I'm like, 'I deserve to die for how I've eaten,' so I'm going to try to work myself to death. What I would love to find in my life is a balance, where I kind of eat healthy and then don't have to work quite as hard. But I'm not doing it yet. I like cookie dough too much."