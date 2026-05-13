Nollywood Actor Alex Ekubo Has Reportedly Passed Away at 40 "May his soul rest in peace." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 13 2026, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@alexxekubo

Nollywood fans are grieving. It’s with a heavy heart that we share the news that actor Alex Ekubo has passed away. The Nollywood actor was just 40. Alex, known for his roles in Lagos Cougars and Weekend Getaway, was announced dead by Nigerian filmmaker Stanley Ontop on Instagram on May 12, 2026.

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As fans try their best to come to terms with the loss, many are wondering what happened. After all, Alex was not known to have any preexisting condition, and physically, he appeared to be in good health. However, it’s been revealed that the actor was keeping a secret.

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What was Alex Ekubo’s cause of death?

According to Stanley’s Instagram post, Alex’s cause of death is due to stage 4 liver cancer. The actor passed away on Monday, May 11, 2026. Stanley revealed that Alex was first diagnosed with the disease in 2024. Interestingly, various fans have expressed that Alex actually passed from kidney cancer. However, no reputable outlets have confirmed the news.

The post reveals that he returned to work after undergoing treatment and receiving a liver transplant. However, the liver failed again, which led to his condition shifting to a critical state and ultimately taking his life.

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“His remains have been deposited to the morgue,” Stanley wrote. “We kindly ask the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims regarding the cause of his illness. We request that everyone allow Alex to rest in peace and respect the privacy of his family during this difficult time.”

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He continued: “May his soul rest in peace. Ontop Cares.” As expected, fans have been sharing their condolences with the Ekubo family online. “May His beautiful soul rest in peace.. This saddens my heart. My God comforts his family, one fan shared under the post. “This is devastating. May his soul rest in peace. God please comfort his family and friends," another fan shared. “The rate at which cancer is spreading, please check yourselves the earlier the better. May his soul rest in peace,” another person cautioned.

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Alex Ekubo was a former pageant king turned actor.

Alex’s career trajectory is an interesting one. Per Punch, he initially studied law at the University of Calabar and also obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Calabar Polytechnic.

And while he had all intentions of taking a more traditional route professionally, he finished as a runner-up in the Mr. Nigeria competition in 2010. And after gaining notoriety from his accomplishment, he slowly transitioned into the entertainment industry.

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He has appeared in various romance comedies and dramas, including In the Cupboard, Dream Walker, Hire a Woman, Sugar Rush, Merry Men: The Real Yoruba Demons, and Fate of Alakada. Aside from the entertainment circuit, he was also a man of the people. He has been revered for his work in the humanitarian space, often aiding various charities that impact social initiatives.