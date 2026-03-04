'Curse of Oak Island's Alex Lagina Recovering After Garden Shaft Accident "I've spent a few weeks reading through your messages, and I'm honestly blown away." By Ivy Griffith Published March 4 2026, 4:58 p.m. ET Source: The History Channel

For the Lagina family that haunts the shores of Oak Island, questing for treasure is more than a hobby. It's a way of life that consumes generations, from brothers Marty and Rick Lagina on down to their children and the family members of those who quest alongside them. Curse of Oak Island explores the desperate hunt for buried treasure from history, and the way the so-called "money pit" digs have consumed an entire family.

Included in this multi-generational hunt is Alex Lagina, son of Marty. Highly educated with a keen mind and the type of person who helps plan the chaos on the island, Alex is an integral part of the team. Which is why fans were so worried to discover he had suffered an injury and was out of commission for a while. Here's what we know about the injury he endured and whether he will ever return to the show.

Here's what we know about the accident that 'Curse of Oak Island's Alex Lagina suffered.

At first, all fans knew was that Alex had been injured. They didn't know much about the nature of the injury or whether or not it would impact him long-term. Luckily, the Lagina engineer opted to share an update on his social media accounts.

Alex posted, "I've spent a few weeks reading through your messages, and I'm honestly blown away. The road to recovery after the accident at the Garden Shaft and the exhaustion during the Templar Trail was a bit longer than I expected" (excerpt from Reality News Hub). But, he added, "I'm happy to say I've finally been given the green light."

Alex continued, "My health is stable, my energy is back, and I'm ready to get back to work." He concluded by saying, "Thank you for standing by me." Although Alex didn't clarify the nature of his injuries or any details beyond that, it's clear that he's on the road to recovery and grateful for support from fans.

Alex's education brings a unique addition to the 'Oak Island' family.

All of this is particularly good news because it's hard to imagine how the Oak Island crew would manage without Alex. Before joining his family's quest on Oak Island, Journal Magazine reports that he worked at Heritage Sustainable Energy, which was founded by his father, Marty.

This sparked a love for engineering, which he brought to life after attending the University of Michigan and earning a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering in 2008. His skills focused on geology, drilling mechanics, structural engineering, soil behavior, mapping systems, and environmental engineering, the outlet notes. Which makes him the perfect Oak Island expert.

His job on the island includes analyzing tunnel structures, solving flooding issues, evaluating drilling strategies, and guiding technical excavation work. All of which are skills he honed between real work experience at Heritage Sustainable Energy and the degree he pursued at the University of Michigan.