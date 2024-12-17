'Curse of Oak Island' Stars the Lagina Brothers Are Tireless Treasure and History Hunters They have vastly different backgrounds and experience, but the Lagina brothers make an unbeatable team in the quest for treasure. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 17 2024, 2:41 p.m. ET Source: HISTORY

Fans of the History Channel show Curse of Oak Island will instantly recognize the show's main brothers: Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina. They're the Michigan-born driving force behind the endless treasure and history hunts on the "cursed" Nova Scotian island.

Although they're brothers, the two are quite different in background, skills, and personality. Here's what we know about the Lagina brothers as they quest for the secret haul supposedly hidden somewhere on Oak Island.

Source: HISTORY Rick Lagina (L) and his brother Marty Lagina (R) from HISTORY's 'Curse of Oak Island'

The 'Curse of Oak Island' stars the Lagina brothers, Rick and Marty.

Rick is the older brother of the two, and he turned 72 years old in 2024. Never married, Rick always seems to embody the "cool and fun uncle" vibe that makes his bachelor life and vibe fit his personality perfectly.

Before embarking on the quest of a lifetime, Rick worked as a U.S. postal worker delivering mail. Although he's currently estimated to have a net worth of over $3.5 million, he was once a member of the average working class which makes sense every time he rolls up his sleeves and dives into hands-on work with the Island.

Rick is often pensive and insightful and lets his brother Marty take the lead with questions and and big decisions. But that doesn't make Rick a shrinking violet; he's just tactical with his efforts and communication.

Meet Marty Lagina.

Younger brother Marty celebrated his 69th birthday in 2024. From the start, he's always been a science-minded man whose quest for answers and understanding how and why things work led him down the path that eventually took him and Rick to Oak Island.

Marty has a degree in mechanical engineering, which is often reflected in the way he approaches problems on the island. After obtaining his engineering degree in 1977, Marty worked for an oil company while pursuing a law degree, which he earned in 1982. He then founded his own company, Terra Energy Ltd., which was a leader in the field of natural gas extraction. In the mid-'90s, he sold Terra for $60 million, which eventually helped Rick and Marty purchase their part in Oak Island.

Unlike his bachelor brother, Marty is married and has two children, along with an estimated net worth of around $10 million. Although they have vastly different personalities, the brothers balance each other's strengths and weaknesses, making them the perfect team on the quest to find the secret "cursed" treasure hidden on Oak Island.