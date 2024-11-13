Home > Television > Reality TV > The Curse of Oak Island Marty Lagina of 'Curse of Oak Island' Has a Net Worth Much Higher Than That of His Brother He also holds a law degree and once founded and then sold a company called Terra Energy Ltd, which netted him an impressive $60 million. By Ivy Griffith Updated Nov. 13 2024, 3:09 p.m. ET Source: HISTORY

Treasure hunter fans probably already know Marty Lagina of Curse of Oak Island. A successful businessman and a tireless treasure hunter, Marty is best known for his dogged determination to unearth the hidden treasure on the famed Oak Island.

Whether or not you actually believe Oak Island will yield treasures worth the efforts being put into it, Marty has managed to successfully carve out a career and an impressive net worth, many times that of his brother Rick. Here's what we know about Marty's net worth.

Marty Lagina's net worth is many times that of his 'Curse of Oak Island' brother, Rick.

Even before he set himself on the endless hunt on Oak Island, Marty was a successful businessman. With a net worth of around $100 million, according to History, his worth towers over that of brother Rick's estimated $10 million net worth. But that doesn't seem to be a sore point between the brothers, who are doggedly working together. Marty is a Michigan Tech alum who studied Science and Mechanical Engineering, which means he approaches treasure hunting in a more scientific and mechanical way than many of his peers.

He also holds a law degree and once founded and then sold a company called Terra Energy Ltd, which netted him an impressive $60 million. The brothers have a lifelong connection to Oak Island, so it was no surprise to those who knew them that their later years in life would be consumed with hunting for the legendary treasure thought to be buried on the mysterious island.

The treasure, thought to be the hoard of the legendary pirate Captain Kidd, Mary Antoinette, or Sir Francis Drake, is said to be cursed. And given how many years and how much money has been poured into finding it, that may be true whether there's a magical curse or not. Yet the brothers won't give up.

The treasure hunt has continued and may go on for a long time.

Curse of Oak Island isn't the kind of show you tune into for nail-biting and riveting moments of terror and excitement. Not like Deadliest Catch, or some of the other more fast-paced shows on the air right now that might compare. But that doesn't mean it's dull.

For Marty, Rick, and the Oak Island gang, it's about the hunt. The experience is all about chasing down the artifacts and possible treasure held within the secretive bosom of the island and carving their names in the annals of history as the treasure hunters who finally broke the curse and struck it rich on Oak Island.