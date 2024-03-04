Home > Television > Reality TV > The Curse of Oak Island Archeologist Fiona Steele Joins the ‘Curse of Oak Island’ Team New team members, including archeologist Fiona Steele, have been working hard to prove themselves on 'The Curse of Oak Island.' By Sheridan Singleton Mar. 4 2024, Published 8:32 a.m. ET Source: History Channel

On the southern shores of Nova Scotia lies Oak Island — a mysterious island with a very interesting history. There are legends of an epic treasure that's buried somewhere on the island, thanks to a cryptic stone from 1804. The alleged treasure of Oak Island has inspired countless myths and folklore, and it's also the focal point of the History Channel series The Curse of Oak Island. The show follows a treasure-hunting team as they search for treasure.

Article continues below advertisement

The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina and their treasure-hunting team as they seek to unveil the mysteries of the island. They’ve built a team comprised of archeologists and treasure hunters. This season, there are several new faces on the team, and those include that of archeologist Fiona Steele. The new team members have been working hard to prove themselves on the island as the search continues for any one of the rumored treasures.

Source: History Channel

Article continues below advertisement

Fiona Steele joins the archeology team on 'The Curse of Oak Island' with other new faces.

The Curse of Oak Island’s archeological team is led by Laird Nivens. Fiona is one of a few new additions to the team. Little is known about her since she doesn't have much of an internet presence or social media. In addition to her appearance on Season 11 of The Curse of Oak Island, Fiona has made an appearance on the show’s companion series, Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down. Drilling Down has more of a talk show structure as hosts Marty and Rick dig into each new episode.

Source: History Channel

Article continues below advertisement

Fiona Steele is one of many new faces on Season 11 of 'Curse of Oak Island.'

Fiona joins the archeological team in Season 11 of Curse of Oak Island. Season 11 also features several other new faces, including archeologist Jamie Kouba and archaeometallurgist Emma Mulligan. The season has been an interesting one for the newest additions to the team, as prioritizing has led to some interpersonal issues. Fiona and Jamie both found earthenware during an episode; one of several small finds in the season. In fact, these finds are so small that many viewers are getting bored.

Clueless amateur ignorance on Curse of Oak Island, yet again. pic.twitter.com/GU7xe9QRt9 — Dr. Mosab Hawarey (@DrHawarey) February 29, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

What are ‘Curse of Oak Island’ viewers saying about the series after 11 seasons?

Longtime fans of the show are beginning to become disillusioned by the decade-old series. The discoveries have been minimal when it comes to the progress of figuring out the mystery of the island. The lack of progress continues in Season 11, and people are thirsty for exciting discoveries. Adding to the discontent, other historians, archeologists, and academics have referred to the science on the show as pseudo-science, similar to Ancient Aliens, which is another History Channel series known for wild theories.

Source: History Channel

Are the new faces enough to keep people interested in 'The Curse of Oak Island'?