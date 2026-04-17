Alex Manninger Dies at 48 — What Was the Cause of Death? Alex died in Austria on April 16, 2026. By Niko Mann Updated April 17 2026, 12:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / LFC Videos

Fans of retired soccer star Alex Manninger were saddened to learn that he died at the age of 48. Alex passed away on April 16, 2026, and his shocked fans want to know the manner of his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Alex was a goalie for several football clubs in Europe throughout his career, including Siena, Juventus, and Salzburg. According to People, Alex was involved in an accident that led to his early demise. So, what happened? What was the soccer star's cause of death at such a young age?

Article continues below advertisement

What Was Alex Manninger's Cause of Death?

Alex died after he was involved in an accident in Salzburg, Austria, per the Associated Press. The accident happened after the vehicle he was driving was hit and dragged by a train at a level crossing. The police in Salzburg released a statement noting that the authorities responded to a crash between a car and a train at approximately 8:20 a.m.

“On April 16 at approximately 8:20 a.m., police were called to a traffic accident involving a local train and a car at a level crossing in Nußdorf am Haunsberg,” it read.

Article continues below advertisement

“Upon arrival, emergency responders found that the car’s driver, a 48-year-old man from Salzburg, had already been freed from the vehicle by first responders and was undergoing CPR," it continued. "Police assisted with resuscitation efforts, including the use of a defibrillator. Despite further efforts by paramedics and an emergency physician, resuscitation was unsuccessful. The man from Salzburg succumbed to his injuries.”

The FC Red Bull Salzburg shared condolences on X after learning about his death. "We mourn our former goalkeeper Alexander Manninger, who tragically lost his life in a traffic accident," read the post. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Alexander."

Article continues below advertisement

Wir trauern um unseren ehemaligen Torhüter Alexander Manninger, der tragisch bei einem Verkehrsunfall verunglückt ist. Unsere Gedanken sind bei seiner Familie und seinen Freunden. Ruhe in Frieden, Alexander. 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/AjfpNOwNU7 — FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) April 16, 2026

Alex played football for the Arsenal Football Club for five years between 1997 and 2002, and the football club also shared condolences to Alex's family with a post on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everyone at Arsenal is shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic passing of former goalkeeper, Alex Manninger," it read. "All our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.⁣⁣Rest in peace, Alex."

Article continues below advertisement

Sporting director of the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB), Peter Schöttel, also shared a message honoring Alex. "Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ambassador for Austrian football, both on and off the pitch," he wrote.

"His international career set standards and inspired and influenced many young goalkeepers," he added. "His professionalism, composure, and reliability made him an integral part of his teams and the national team. His achievements deserve the utmost respect and will be unforgettable. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time."