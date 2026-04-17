What We Know About Jaryd Dawson’s Death After He Was Reported Missing His wife’s public plea turned into heartbreak after search crews made a tragic discovery just one day later. By Darrell Marrow Published April 17 2026, 10:12 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessicabethcarter

The older brother of Adelaide Crows captain Jordan Dawson, Jaryd Dawson, is at the center of a tragic incident in South Australia. Jaryd went missing in Robe on Tuesday, April 14. Police found his body the next day after searching near a lookout in the town.

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Jaryd was 35 and well known in Robe. According to 7News, he was a new father, the co-founder of boutique home builder Domus Design and Build, and a local football figure with the Robe Roosters. After news of his death broke, many people online started looking into the case for answers.

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What happened to Jaryd Dawson?

Jaryd’s wife, Jessica, publicly asked for help finding him. She said he was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on April 14. In her plea, she wrote, “If anyone has heard from Jaryd since around 2:30 p.m. yesterday, please let us know,” per 7News.

Jaryd was last seen on Tuesday afternoon. Searchers later found his car near a lookout in Robe, and police confirmed on Wednesday that a body had been located after crews searched the area. On April 16, the Adelaide Football Club released a statement confirming Jaryd’s passing and asking for privacy for the family. Authorities have since said there were no suspicious circumstances and that they are preparing a report for the coroner. Police have not publicly announced Jaryd’s cause of death.

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Jaryd’s wife Jessica has since posted an emotional tribute to her husband, sharing the last photo she took of him alongside their son. “The last photo I took of my two boys, just two days prior. I was so incredibly rich in life because of you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Now my heart is shattered into a million pieces. Huddy and I will love you and miss you forever and ever and ever.”

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Jordan Dawson’s team has spoken out.

The loss has shaken Jordan and the Adelaide club. Jordan missed training for personal reasons as the search unfolded. The Crows later said they were “deeply saddened” by Jaryd’s death.

“Jordan is a much‑loved and respected leader, and the club will be guided by him and his family as we provide the appropriate care and support,” the statement read. “During this incredibly difficult time, the club asks that the Dawsons be given space and privacy. In particular, we respectfully request media do not contact Jordan and/or his family members directly."