Home > Viral News > Influencers UFC's Alex Pereira Has Been Accused of Rape by TikToker Meredith Brown: "It Was All Planned Out" "He does this all the time probably," Meredith said. By Elissa Noblitt Published Aug. 6 2024, 10:33 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@mere_g_brown; Getty images

Content warning: This article discusses rape. Brazilian UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira is facing some shocking allegations. In a 20-minute series of videos on TikTok, user Meredith Brown has accused the fighter of premeditated rape during the UFC 302 fight weekend, which took place in June 2024. Throughout her story, Meredith alleges that she and her friend, who are 21 and 20 years old respectively, were invited to hang out with Alex and an associate of his named Mel.

Article continues below advertisement

However, their evening went from strange and uncomfortable to absolutely devastating in only a matter of hours. Let's take a look at Meredith's accusations.

Source: Getty images

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans model Meredith Brown has accused Alex Pereira of rape.

In her video, Meredith says that, prior to the fight weekend, her friend had followed Alex's associate and translator Mel on Instagram. This led to a conversation between the two in which Mel invited Meredith and her friend to meet up with him and Alex on the day of the fight. Things started relatively casually, and Meredith notes that she didn't know who Alex was before that weekend.

After spending a day with them, during which Meredith alleges that Alex was constantly coming onto her, trying to kiss her, and more, the four went out to dinner at the Courtyard Marriott hotel. "They have two hotel rooms, which they have already bought for that night ... which is disgusting. It was all planned out," she says in her video.

Article continues below advertisement

After buying the two women — one of whom was only 20 — a few glasses of wine with dinner, they reportedly took them back to one of the hotel rooms to sleep. However, when Meredith continued to reject Alex's advances while the other couple was present, Alex shouted at them to go to the other room, leaving Meredith alone with Alex.

Article continues below advertisement

"At this point, I know what's happening. I've been through this before," she says. She goes on to detail the alleged assault, explaining that, aside from just pressuring her into sex, he proceeded to force himself onto her painfully, overpowering her and ignoring her wishes to stop until the point where she was practically becoming unconscious.

She ends her story by saying, "I know people are gonna laugh at me and people are gonna say that I deserved it." Which, sadly, given her affiliation with OnlyFans, has seemed to be true in her comments. Many responses to her video series express disbelief at her story, accusing her of lying for "clout" or to somehow make money from the situation. One man wrote, "Bills cannot be this high."

Article continues below advertisement

Others are trying to debunk her story by stating facts about the fighter that, on the surface, may contradict some of what she's saying. "Alex doesn't drink alcohol anymore, he's sober," one person said. Another said, "Alex’s translator's name is Plino Cruz." One despicable comment, left by an anonymous user, said, "The double champ does what [the f--k] he wants."

Alex has not addressed Meredith's accusations at this time.