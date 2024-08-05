Serena Williams Slams the Peninsula Paris for Denying Access to Her and Her Daughters

"I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids," Serena said on X.

Tennis champion Serena Williams never played games on the court. So, when a restaurant in Paris allegedly offended her, she, of course, didn't hold back.

While attending the Olympics in Paris in August 2024, the icon shared on her socials how she and her husband Alexis Ohanian 's daughters were treated.

On Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, Serena took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss a not-so-fun outing with her children, Alexis Olympia Jr. (better known as Olympia) and Adira River . The trio took a break with Serena, checking out a few of the Olympic games, including watching her fellow Tennis players, Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz , battle for the gold medal. The break included them attending the Peninsula Hotel in Paris .

Serena shared on X that the lunch date was ruined by the Peninsula's staff after they denied her and her girls access to the rooftop.

"Yikes @peninsulaparis," she wrote. "I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in an empty restaurant of nicer places, but never with my kids. Always a first. #Olympic2024.”

Serena, who retired from Tennis in 2022, also posted a photo of the building's sign. While Serena didn't expand on what happened, many of her fans called out the company for appearing prejudiced.