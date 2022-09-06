"I'm Just Serena": Quotes From the GOAT That Will Keep You Motivated

After nearly three decades in the game, world-famous professional tennis player Serena Williams is going into retirement at age 40. And she’s going out with a bang at the 2022 US Open.

Considering that she's the highest-paid female athlete in history, it’s safe to say that we can all learn a thing or two from Serena’s decades-long career. From her thoughts on success to her views on feminism, here are 20 of the best quotes from the GOAT.