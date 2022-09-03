Serena Williams Thanks Father Richard Amid His Health Issues: “I Know You’re Watching”

“Thank you, Daddy. I know you’re watching,” a tearful Serena said, thanking her family after what may be the final match in her solo tennis career. “Thanks, Mom — oh, my God — I just I just thank everyone that's here, that's been on my side so many years. Decades, oh my gosh, literally decades. But it all started with my parents, and they deserve everything, so I'm really grateful for them.”

Richard wasn’t present at the match, perhaps because of his reported health issues. Read on for details.