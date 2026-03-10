Inside the Family Life of Convicted Traffickers the Alexander Brothers All three brothers were convicted in March 2026. By Chrissy Bobic Published March 10 2026, 12:12 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Twin brothers Oren and Alon Alexander, along with their older brother Tal Alexander, were all found guilty on charges of sex trafficking. Oren and Alon were known luxury real estate brokers, and after 11 women came forward to testify against the three brothers, the women took the stand to testify in federal court that they were sexually assaulted by at least one of the brothers, per NPR.

But now, after the guilty verdicts came through, people are curious about who the Alexander brothers' parents are. The three brothers come from a family of Israeli-born parents, their mother, Orly Alexander, and father, Shlomo Alexander. And, while Oren and Alon found success with real estate, their parents found success in another way that made them well-known public figures.

Who are the parents of the Alexander brothers?

According to The Jerusalem Post, Orly and Shlomo founded Kent Security Services shortly after they moved to the United States from Israel. Before his arrest, Alon was also part of that business, per the outlet. Shlomo also built a career in buying and renovating luxury homes.

Although Orly and Shlomo were both an integral part of the company, they are no longer listed on the official website for Kent Security Services. Instead, Orly's brother, Gil Neuman, who also helped found the company, is the only family member listed in the "About Us" section, and he still serves as the company's CEO.

Orly found other opportunities when she and Shlomo moved to the U.S. in the 1980s, though. Conan Daily reported that, before Orly focused her attention on her and her husband's security business as one of the top executives in the company, she was a Hebrew teacher. She later became a principal. Eventually, though, the family's dynasty of sorts grew.

Because of the Alexander family's success with multiple companies, the family is reportedly worth millions. Not only did brothers Oren and Alon make a name for themselves in real estate, but their parents' security business has worked with celebrities and other high-profile clients in the past.

Because of the Alexander brothers, though, their parents have been connected to their crimes in a way. In one civil lawsuit against the Alexander brothers, their parents were named as defendants. In 2025, the Miami Herald reported that Orly and Shlomo were accused of enabling their sons' behavior. At the time, the brothers were not yet convicted of their crimes.

🚨ALEXANDER BROTHERS VERDICT: GUILTY ON ALL COUNTS. Details to follow… — Lauren Conlin (@conlin_lauren) March 9, 2026

The lawsuit, per the outlet, said, "Defendants Shlomo Alexander and Orly Alexander enabled the Alexander Brothers by providing them with money, property, and other resources that were used to sexually abuse, assault, batter, drug, and rape women, including plaintiffs herein." After the brothers were found guilty of sex trafficking charges, among others, in 2026, they faced other civil suits.

Were the Alexander brothers sentenced?

On March 9, 2026, all three brothers were found guilty on all counts of sex trafficking, according to People. Immediately following the triple conviction, the three brothers were not sentenced. However, due to the nature of the crimes they were convicted of, each brother could face life in prison. Their sentencing was scheduled for August 2026.