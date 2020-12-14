'Tiny Pretty Things' Star Alexander Eling Talks Netflix's Ballet Drama (EXCLUSIVE)

A murder mystery takes center stage in Netflix's newest YA series, Tiny Pretty Things, based on the novel of the same name written by Dhonielle Clayton and Sona Charaipotra.

Archer School of Ballet's star pupil, Cassie Shore (Anna Maiche), was pushed from the roof. While trying to uncover just who would go to the next level to sabotage their fellow student, Tiny Pretty Things also delves into sex, drugs, relationships, student-teacher affairs, and much more.