Where Is Alexander 'Sandy' McKellar From 'Should I Marry a Murderer?' Now? "If they find we’ve done this, we’ll be in jail for the rest of our lives." By Niko Mann Published May 7 2026, 4:08 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Netflix

Fans of the documentary series Should I Marry a Murderer? want to know where Alexander "Sandy" McKellar is now. The series premiered on Netflix on April 29, 2026, and true crime fans are obsessed with the wild story.

Article continues below advertisement

After McKellar met Dr. Caroline Muirhead in 2020 on Tinder, she met him in person in her native Scotland at the Scottish Highlands, and he quickly swept her off her feet, per Tudum. The couple got engaged after only a few months, but things took a dark turn when he made a shocking confession, and it has folks asking where Alexander "Sandy" McKellar is now.

Source: YouTube / Netflix Tony Parsons before he disappeared.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Alexander 'Sandy' McKellar now?

McKellar shocked Caroline when he told he he had to confess something before they got married. “I’ve actually been building up the courage to tell you all day,” Caroline said he told her in the documentary, per Today. He told her that he hit a man riding his bike on the night of Sept. 29, 2017. McKellar was drunk driving when he ran into Tony Parsons, a 63-year-old father who was riding across Scotland, according to the BBC.

According to People, in January 2021, the brothers were arrested and charged with murder. Both brothers pleaded guilty in a plea deal to a lesser charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice. McKellar also pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Robert was sentenced to 5.3 years.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Netflix

What happened to Tony Parsons? His cause of death revealed.

Following the accident, the brothers dragged Tony and his bike to the side of the road and then drove home on the Auch Estate, changed clothes and vehicles, and then returned to the scene and left Tony's body in the woods before later burying him on McKellar's farm. Upon hearing the story, Caroline stood by her man for months.

Article continues below advertisement

After McKellar advised her that the Auch Estate's new owners were adding buildings on the site where Tony's body lay, she finally went to the police. "If they find we’ve done this, we’ll be in jail for the rest of our lives, we really lose everything we’ve really worked for,” he reportedly said. "We’re not bad people, it’s not our fault. It’s just an accident. It’s just a mistake.” Caroline added that after spending Christmas with McKellar, she reported him because he asked her to help him move the body.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

McKellar even showed her wear on the grounds that Tony's body was buried after she told him she would help him get rid of the remains, and he did so. Caroline said she dropped a crushed Red Bull can on the site, and later told the police to dig where the can was left.