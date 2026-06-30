Alexandra Gendenberg Brings a Cross-Market Beauty Education to the U.S. Wellness Boom The Swedish-born beauty strategist’s background across Scandinavia, Japan, Switzerland, Europe, and Los Angeles gives her a practical view of where beauty, wellness, retail, and med spa culture are heading. By Reese Watson Published June 30 2026, 5:53 p.m. ET Source: Gosia Machaczka

The beauty industry is being reshaped by wellness, med spa growth, clinical skincare, and consumers who expect more from the brands they buy. For Alexandra Gendenberg, that shift is not abstract. It connects directly to a career built across treatment rooms, retail floors, international education programs, brand launches, and beauty cultures that approach care in very different ways.

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Gendenberg is a beauty industry expert, brand growth and retail strategist, Chief of Staff and Managing Director at Everest Advisors, and founder of Agberg Agency. Her current work in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills places her inside one of the fastest-moving beauty and wellness markets in the world. Her perspective, however, was shaped long before she entered the U.S. market.

“I did not learn beauty from one place,” Gendenberg says. “I learned it through many markets, many rooms, and many different relationships with the consumer.”

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Gendenberg’s background gives her a wide technical and cultural base. In Sweden, she studied natural sciences before training as a CIDESCO-certified aesthetician with a 90%+ examination score. A later year in London studying fashion and design added a visual and cultural layer to her understanding of beauty. Those experiences became more useful as her work expanded into education, sales, retail, and international brand development.

“Strong beauty work begins with understanding,” she says. “You need to understand the skin, the product, the treatment, and the person in front of you.”

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The international exposure that followed became one of the defining parts of her professional background. Gendenberg represented Sweden at brand conferences in Tokyo, Vienna, Monaco, London, and Budapest. Across her career, she worked with beauty cultures shaped by Japan, Switzerland, Scandinavia, the U.S., and broader European markets.

Those experiences did more than build her résumé. They taught her that beauty does not translate the same way everywhere. “Scandinavian beauty taught me restraint and purpose,” she says. “Japanese beauty taught me respect for ritual. Swiss beauty taught me precision. American beauty taught me scale, storytelling, and reinvention.”

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That combination is especially relevant as beauty and wellness continue to merge. The U.S. market is seeing rapid growth in med spas, clinical aesthetics, wellness-focused skincare, and brands that position products around long-term care rather than quick correction. Gendenberg sees opportunity in that movement, but also risk. Many brands want to speak the language of wellness. Fewer have built the education, credibility, and consumer experience needed to support it.

“Wellness language is easy to borrow,” she says. “Depth is harder. Consumers can feel the difference between a brand that has substance behind the message and one that is only using the words.” Her background gives her a way to evaluate that difference. A brand entering the wellness or med spa space needs more than attractive language. It needs a clear channel strategy, strong staff education, product credibility, and a consumer experience that feels consistent across every touchpoint.

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“The consumer is more sophisticated now,” Gendenberg says. “People are asking better questions. They want science, but they also want warmth. They want results, but they do not want to feel pressured or diminished.” That is where her cross-market experience becomes useful. In European prestige beauty, training culture and brand philosophy often carry significant weight. In Japan, ritual and consistency can be central to how a product is understood. In the U.S., speed, visibility, storytelling, and scale can drive momentum. Gendenberg’s work is built around helping brands understand which lessons matter for their own positioning.

A med spa product does not need to behave like a mass retail brand. A salon-professional line should not always chase the broadest channel. A luxury skincare brand needs language, education, and service standards that support its promise. In each case, the brand has to know where it belongs before it decides how to grow. “Different markets teach you different instincts,” she says. “The skill is knowing what to carry forward and what to adapt.”

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Two years ago, Gendenberg relocated to Los Angeles, where beauty, wellness culture, med spa growth, and consumer behavior are closely intertwined. She completed a General Business Certificate at UCLA Extension with straight-A results, adding formal U.S. business training to her international beauty background. Today, her work focuses on helping beauty and wellness brands clarify their position and build with more discipline in the American market.

Her interest in wellness is not mainly about softer language or prettier campaigns. It is about a higher standard for how brands educate teams, speak to consumers, and build trust. The industry may be moving away from the old language of fixing and correction, but Gendenberg believes that shift only matters if brands support it with real operational choices.

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“You cannot claim to celebrate the consumer and then train your team to sell from insecurity,” she says. “The philosophy has to show up in the way the brand behaves.” Gendenberg has not only watched beauty change from a distance. She has seen it through the treatment room, international education, retail networks, sales leadership, brand launches, and U.S. advisory work. Her point of view comes from the places where brand promises are tested by real consumers and real teams.

The next chapter of beauty may be more clinical, more wellness-oriented, and more globally influenced. It may also be more demanding. Consumers want proof, fluency, values, and care that feels intelligent rather than generic. For Gendenberg, that is the opportunity in front of the industry. For more on Gendenberg, click here.