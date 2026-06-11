TikTok Star Mikayla Nogueira's Net Worth Revealed After $48K Chanel Shopping Spree The content creator recently launched her own beauty brand, Point Of View. By Niko Mann Updated June 11 2026, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mikaylanogueira

Fans of TikTok influencer Mikayla Nogueira want to know what her net worth is after she shared a video flaunting her recent Chanel shopping spree. The content creator rose to fame by making beauty tutorials on TikTok and Instagram, and she has more than 20 million followers. She also recently launched her own beauty brand, Point Of View, and she told Interview that she puts her personality into her videos.

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"Whenever they click on a video, they don’t know what I’m going to say," she said. "I spend a lot of time crafting my intros in all my videos, knowing that it’s going to draw them in a way that keeps them watching. I think it’s just a mix of my personality. I’m loud. And I’m not afraid to be myself in the sense that what you see in my videos is who I really am. I’m a little obnoxious." The beauty influencer's personality has paid off big, and she is now a millionaire. So, what is her net worth?

Source: Instagram

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TikTok star Mikayla Nogueira's net worth revealed.

Mikayla has earned a net worth of nearly 8 million, according to Forbes. She got started by making beauty tutorials and reviews on social media, and she soon had brand deals with major companies. Cosmetics giant Estée Lauder and e.l.f. partnered with the creator, and in the spring of 2026, Mikayla launched her own beauty brand, Point Of View, that makes moisturizers, lip balm, and serums.

The content creator shared with her TikTok fans in February that she was divorcing her husband, Cody Hawken, after only three years of marriage. “I am getting a divorce. ... The main thing I've learned about divorce is that you don't just sign a piece of paper and call it a day," she said. "It takes an extremely long time. For me, I at least have an end in sight."

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Mikayla Nogueira Influencer and businesswoman Net worth: $8 million Mikayla Nogueira is best known for her makeup TikTok tutorials and her makeup brand, POV. Full Name: Mikayla Jane Nogueira Birthdate: June 13, 1998 Hometown: East Freetown, Massachusetts Education: Bryant University Married: Cody Hawken (2023-2026) Kids: 0

Cody struggles with addiction, and the TikToker praised his efforts to go to treatment after he relapsed in 2024. "Understand sobriety, recovery is not linear," she said. "Addiction is a disease, and it's very complex, and unless you yourself or someone very close to you has struggled with addiction, it's hard to understand relapsing is a part of the recovery process, not a failure."

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All about Mikayla's $48K Chanel haul.

Mikayla was accused of flaunting her wealth online after she shared a video on TikTok bragging about spending $48,000 in a Chanel store on bags and other accessories. "So, I may have blacked tf out in Chanel yesterday," she said. "Like, not an exaggeration. I bought 11 things, OK? This bag is so f--king heavy...I was out of control."