Bradley Whitford Has a Very Nice Net Worth — What Is It? The actor is currently starring in "The Diplomat" on Netflix. By Niko Mann Published March 10 2026, 2:53 p.m. ET

One of Hollywood's busiest actors is Bradley Whitford, and fans have gotten to know him in multiple films and TV shows as he built his net worth. Bradley played the seemingly nice, liberal father in the film Get Out, and he is also known for his role on the long-running NBC political series, The West Wing. The talented actor is also well-known for his role as Commander Joseph Lawrence in the Hulu series, The Handmaid's Tale.

Bradley is currently starring in the Netflix series The Diplomat with his former co-star from The West Wing, Allison Janney, and his fans want to know about the actor's net worth. So, what is it?

Here is Bradley Whitford's impressive net worth.

Bradley's long career as an actor has paid off, and he reportedly has a net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He was born in Madison, Wis., in 1959, and he spent several years being raised in Wayne, Penn. In 1977, the thespian graduated from East High School in Madison before he went to study theater and English at Wesleyan University in Connecticut. He also studied at the famed Juilliard School with fellow actor Wendell Pierce.

Bradley Whitford Actor Net worth: $10 million Birthdate: Oct. 10, 1959 Birthplace: Madison, Wis. Education: Wesleyan University, Juilliard School Spouse: Amy Landecker; Jane Kaczmarek (d. 2010) Children: George, Mary, and Frances

He landed a role on the soap opera All My Children in the 1990s, and went on to play Elisabeth Shue's boyfriend the 1987 classic Adventures in Babysitting. Bradley also had roles in the films Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, Presumed Innocent, Young Guns II, Awakenings, Scent of a Woman, and The Client. His TV appearances also include Guiding Light, NYPD Blue, Ellen, The X-Files, Touched by an Angel, Transparent, and ER, just to name a few.

What are the actor's politics?

Bradley is a Democrat who is quite politically active. He supported Former Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election, and he has been very critical of the current twice-impeached president and his draconian policies. "It’s the end of democracy, and the planet’s on fire," he told Variety. "But we’re focused on a renaissance in shoe comfort and cosmetic dentistry."

Bradley called out billionaires like Amazon founder Jeff Bezos for remaining quiet as Trump dismantles the Constitution. "You know, misogyny is at the reptilian brain stem of these right-wing Christian white nationalists," he said. "It’s punitive. And, man, I’m pissed at all the people I work for. Like, f--king speak up. ... And Jeff Bezos, f--king speak up!" The Diplomat star added that he worked with Jeff on the series Transparent.

