The Cast of 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Pack Some Serious Net Worths, and a Kentucky Derby Winner

A lot's been said about the Mar-a-Lago face, and its association with a distinctly Palm Beach, Fla., cosmetic surgery aesthetic. And if looking at visages that capture this same type of visage is your thing, you've probably already checked out the Netflix series Members Only: Palm Beach. The Floridian town is known to have high property values, with residents who also pack net worths to match. And the cast of the series is no different.

'Palm Beach: Members Only' cast net worths: Hillary Musser

The real estate mogul was formerly wedded to Pete Musser, who was a "paper billionaire" during the dot-com bubble of the early 2000s. That being said, he still had an impressive net worth, and it's believed she got a substantial amount of money from their divorce.



Musser has an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars, according to The Tab. That's because of the high-profile deals she facilitated in the area. Musser's worked to create over $100 million of luxury abodes and has closed in on sales amounting to approximately $61.7 million.

Ro-Mina Ustayev



A large part of Ro-Mina's personal wealth came after she began working at her brother's home care agency. The sibling venture became "one of the biggest [businesses] in the Philadelphia area," according to The Cinemaholic. The Members Only cast member purportedly made out with a decent amount of cash after her and her brother sold the company for $45 million. Afterwards, she followed her passion of releasing music and her company, ROMi Runway, has garnered over $300,000 in profits.

Suebelle Robbins

In addition to joining the cast of Members Only, Suebelle's made headlines for "influencing at 70" years old. And creating an online presence appears to have been a lucrative decision for the reality TV star. Hafi reports that she's recently averaged between $10,000 to $14,000 per month as an influencer.

Her IMDB biography writes that she "has enjoyed a long and illustrious career in show business," which began in Texas when she was awarded a best actress distinction for her part in a stage production of George Orwell's Animal Farm. After that, she moved to Boston and worked as a first grade teacher and PlayBoy Bunny.

Following this, Suebelle enjoyed a career in modeling and currently works as a Sotheby's International realtor. While she now resides in Florida, she quipped in a discussion with CBS12 that she's still a Texas girl at heart, as evinced by her hairstyle. "My hair isn't really too Palm Beach, it's more Texas," she told the outlet.

Gale Brophy



As The Mirror puts it, Brophy isn't a "primary cast" member of the series, but rather serves as a mentor to Rosalyn Yellin. Brophy's net worth estimates aren't available online, but it's not difficult to imagine from the reverence others pay her in the show and her long list of accomplishments that it's safe to assume she's one of the richest, if not the richest, person featured in the series.

Brophy is co-owner of the Kentucky Derby-winning horse "Strike the Gold" and has earned her fortune breeding horses. She's also the owner of Estates by Brophy, which, according to her Instagram page, overlooks "two signature estates" located in Upstate New York. The properties accommodate up to 72 guests at a time, and the business, along with her lifelong career in horse-rearing, has reportedly earned her a lot of cash.

Taja Abitbol



According to The Cinemaholic, Taja's managed to amass an estimated $40 million net worth for herself with her various business ventures. This includes IV therapy company Taja Drip located in the Faena hotel. Abitbol was the subject of controversy when she was accused of setting fire to her and her ex-spouse's, MLB pitcher and Yankees commentator David Cone, New York apartment by a neighbor.