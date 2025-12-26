'Big Brother 27' Star Mickey Lee Has Died at the Age of 35 "Mickey's light, legacy, and impact will never be forgotten." By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 26 2025, 1:24 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@themickeyclee

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee has died. She was 35 years old and, although she had some health issues in the days leading up to her death, the news came as a shock to Big Brother veterans who competed in various seasons of the CBS reality show and fans who watched Mickey make her debut in Season 27. But what was Mickey Lee's cause of death?

On Dec. 26, 2025, Mickey's family posted on her Instagram account to announce the news of her death. They wrote that Mickey died "on Christmas in the early evening." The family also wrote in the post that they hoped for privacy as they grieved and noted that "details regarding memorial services and arrangements will be shared at a later date." Now, fans just want to know what happened.

What was 'Big Brother' star Mickey Lee's cause of death?

Mickey's family did not share the exact cause of Mickey's death. However, days before she died, Mickey did suffer multiple cardiac arrests. Her family set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her medical expenses. In the fundraiser, they wrote that, at the time of her hospitalization, Mickey was "in critical but stable condition."

Her family also shared on Instagram that Mickey also suffered from complications related to the flu. Given Mickey's multiple cardiac arrests, her death was likely related to her medical condition at that time. According to Mayo Clinic, sudden cardiac arrest can lead to death. Although Mickey was in the hospital already when she died, her cause of death was likely linked to the condition that landed her there in the first place.

On the day of Mickey's death, before she died, her family shared another update on her Instagram account. They wrote, "Our hearts are heavy as we walk through a critical moment regarding Mickey. We feel the love surrounding us, and we are incredibly thankful. Right now, our family needs quiet, space, and uninterrupted time to focus on her care and on one another."

Other 'Big Brother' alums paid their respects to Mickey after her death.

After the news of Mickey's death was posted on her Instagram account, other former Big Brother stars shared their condolences to her family and their fond memories of her. Rachel Reilly, who was in Seasons 12 and 13 and then Season 27 with Mickey, commented, "Sorry for your loss and my prayers for your family. RIP MICKEY you are missed. love to all of you."

Rip Mickey, you brought such a fun vibe to big brother and will be forever missed, so saddened for your loss especially around the holidays, wishing your family lots of strength and love right now 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/DJaJi2vrV5 — americoconut (@americoconut) December 26, 2025

Big Brother 21 and Big Brother 22 alum David Alexander wrote, "Thankful to have met Mickey. Truly appreciate her kind soul. Rest in Peace, thoughts [are] with her family and all who shared love for the light she brought us." Mickey competed on Big Brother 27. Although she didn't win the season, she did make it to Week 8 and almost made it to the Big Brother jury.