An Update on ‘Big Brother’ Season 27 Star Mickey Lee’s Devastating Health Scare The reality star's loved ones started a GoFundMe to cover her health expenses in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 23 2025, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@themickeylee

In July 2025, Mickey Lee, an Atlanta, Ga.-based event curator, challenged herself to take on the Big Brother house. Mickey joined the competition in Season 27, and stood out for her vibrant personality and her strategic approach to the game. During her time on the show, she quickly became a fan-favorite, resulting in her continuing to thrive after leaving the show.

Unfortunately, as her career was continuing to flourish, Mickey's health began to deteriorate. Here's what to know.

Mickey Lee from 'Big Brother's'.loved ones shared a devastating health update.

In December 2025, Mickey's family and friends created a GoFundMe page for her. On the page, they shared that the reality TV alum was in "critical condition" after going into cardiac arrest multiple times. "Today, we’re coming together with heavy hearts to ask for your support," Mickey's tribe wrote. "Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging."

The page's admin, Kori Smith, further added her condition was a "sudden health crisis" that neither she nor her family were prepared for. Smith also shared that Mickey was filled with love during the ordeal, stating she was "surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging.”

Mickey's loved ones set the GoFundMe page for $22,000, of which they said went towards items she needs for her recovery, including Medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, Rehabilitation and recovery support, Family travel, lodging, and related costs.

"Please join us," the GoFundMe's message continued. "Prayers, positive energy, and healing thoughts for Mickey. Donations to support her care and recovery. Sharing this fundraiser with other fans, friends, and community members." "Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother, let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most. Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support."

Mickey Lee's fans and fellow 'Big Brother' stars expressed their love and support online.

Mickey's GoFundMe was also shared on her Instagram account on Dec. 22, 2025. Underneath the post, many of her followers and supporters left many kind words in her comments section. "Wait what! I’m so sorry Mickey!!" wrote. "Sending my love & praying for a speedy recovery." "Oh my I’m so sorry to hear this! Praying for a speedy recovery," a fan wrote.

"Oh my, I'm so sorry you're going through this," said another fan. "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, Mickey. Stay strong!"

My heart goes out to #bb27 ‘s own Mickey Lee. Wishing for a speedy recovery 🩷🩷🩷 pic.twitter.com/ZFF5830qRX — ______ Updates! (SHADY) (@Funnymonkey177) December 23, 2025