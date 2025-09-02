Vince From ‘Big Brother’s’ Girlfriend Spoke Out on His and Morgan’s Showmance The Melting Pot members' steamy romance didn't sit well with Vince's at-home main squeeze. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 2 2025, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: CBS/TikTok/@reality_allie

While forming partnerships has long been a viable strategy on Big Brother, sometimes, the wrong partnership can cause chaos in a contestant's personal life. Showmances, also known as "show romances" for instance, are the trickiest part of the competition, as it blurs the lines between the game and real-life feelings that tend to come from dating someone you live with and compete against while being under surveilance all day.

Season 27 of Big Brother proved how messy Showmances can be when Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope decided to move from being members of their alliance, The Melting Pot, into them melting into each other off-camera. Only problem? Vince has a girlfriend back home, and she shared that she wasn't too pleased by his behavior. Here's the scoop.

Who is 'Big Brother' star Vince Panaro's girlfriend?

Vince and Morgan's relationship began to heat up once they started distancing themselves from The Melting Pot. Soon, fans noticed they seemed to be more interested in getting to know one another outside of their love for the game. The contestants were spotted getting cozy in their beds, with Morgan kissing Vince and telling him "Love you" in a scene. However, Vince made it clear during his time on Big Brother that he was in a committed relationship back home with his girlfriend, Kelsey.

Unfortunately, there isn't much information about Kelsey that we can provide. Her Instagram is set to private as of this writing, which seemingly has to do with her sounding off about Morgan and Vince online.

Vince's girlfriend, Kelsey, spoke out about his and Morgan's 'Big Brother' flirtation.

As fans scratched their heads wondering how Vince's girlfriend felt about seeing her boyfriend flirting with another woman on national TV, she didn't keep us waiting for long. According to TikToker Reality Allie (@reality_allie), Kelsey decided to respond after fans gave her a heads up about her boyfriend's behavior underneath a post of them celebrating their anniversary from around two years ago, where she commented, "What a lucky gal I am!"

The screenshots in the post showed her replying to one of the users, aptly named @vincelikesmorgan, told her Vince told Morgan he loved her and wanted her to win HOH (Head of Household) so that he can sleep in the HOH bed with her. Kelsey replied to the comments stating she wasn't thrilled by her boyfriend's "strategic" flirting.

"And what would you like me to do about it right now?" Kelsey asked the fan account's admin. "I'm stuck watching just as you are. He'll have to deal with the consequences of his actions when it's all said and done."

