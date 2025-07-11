Here's the Schedule for 'Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery' Season 27
The reality TV show premiered on July 10.
Season 27 of the long-running reality TV show Big Brother just kicked off on July 10, and fans are wondering about the schedule for Season 27. Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and airs on CBS.
The Season 27 cast features Adrian Rocha, Ashley Hollis, Ava Pearl, Cliffton “Will” Williams, Isaiah “Zae” Frederich, Jimmy Heagerty, Katherine Woodman, Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen, Lauren Domingue, Mickey Lee, Rylie Jeffries, and Zach Cornell. The theme this season is Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery. The house guests will compete for $750,000 as they live in Hotel Mystère for the summer.
What is the 'Big Brother' schedule for Season 27?
Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery will air on CBS every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The reality show will also be available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.
The roommates will live in Hotel Mystère, a mysterious inn complete with a secret wine cellar and hidden passageways. The hotel also has a Victorian conservatory lounge and a Poison Bar. Season 21 will follow the cast as they live in the house and are recorded by 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones 24 hours per day. One cast member will be voted out of Hotel Mystère every week.
Season 27 also features a mystery houseguest, described as a "masked visitor, a secret accomplice, and the shocking arrival of a 'Mystery Houseguest' whose identity will remain under wraps … at least for now." Rachel Reilly — who appeared in several seasons of the reality show — was revealed as the mystery house guest.
Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery host Julie Chen Moonves spoke to the outlet about Season 27. She has hosted the reality show since its debut.
"It's been a personal journey of growth and development for me," she said. "I can't imagine my life without this show in it."
"Things that you think might just be there for decoration actually has a purpose beyond," she continued. "Our motto is expect the unexpected, and this season, we take that motto into the physical being of the house itself."
"This year, the bunk beds look like a first-class cart on the Orient Express. It's very elegant," she added.
Season 27 has some interesting characters among the cast, including a professional bull rider, a dungeon master, an event curator, a marketing manager, a lawyer, an AI consultant, and an aura painter. Season 27 of Big Brother also introduced a new segment titled Big Brother: Unlocked.
The segment will air every other Friday beginning on July 25 and promises to feature "never-before-seen broadcast footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances, and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access."
The segment will also include former houseguests of Big Brother as they analyze the competition and give their perspectives on the current season.
Season 27 of Big Brother: A Summer of Mystery airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. EST/PST.