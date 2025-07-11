Is 'Bachelor' Star Ashley Iaconetti Really Joining 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island'? Not everyone is loving the idea of Ashley coming to 'RHORI.' By Ivy Griffith Published July 11 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ashley_iaconetti

When stars leave the Bachelor mansion, they can go one of three ways: fame, obscurity, or infamy. Luckily for former fan favorite Ashley "I" Iaconetti, she went the way of fame. Despite being out of the mansion for years now, she has maintained her fame and popularity through shows like Stars on Mars, even interviewing celebrities and rubbing elbows with stars like Tom Cruise.

But now, rumors are speculating that Ashley will be making a return to reality TV on Bravo as part of the Real Housewives of Rhode Island crew. Is she really joining the series? Here's what we know.

'Bachelor' star Ashley I rumored to be joining the 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' cast.

Ashley didn't find love during her first spin on The Bachelor, but Bachelor in Paradise eventually brought her the happily ever after she was looking for. She met husband Jared Haibon on the series, and although they were just friends for a while, it eventually blossomed into more (via People). They share two sons together. So are they joining RHORI?

The short answer is: We don't know yet. So far, all of the cast members are still rumors. But one Reddit user who claims to be connected to production claimed in late 2024/early 2025 that Ashley I was one of the early confirmed cast members.

While there's no official confirmation that what they say is true, there are some compelling reasons to believe it is. For one, Ashley and her husband live in Rhode Island, where they run Audrey’s Coffee House and Lounge in South Kingston. And for two, she already has an "in" with reality television, so she would be prime pickings for an RHORI cast member. However, until Bravo issues a confirmation, it's all speculation.

Not everyone is on board with Ashley I joining 'RHORI.'

While Ashley I certainly has her fans from Bachelor Nation, not everyone is entirely thrilled about the fact that she is a rumored cast member for Real Housewives of Rhode Island. But the argument over whether or not she should be on the show has little to do with Ashley herself and hearkens back to one disagreement among fans: Should cast members be famous or not?

For some, like TikTok user @mikeyybabyy7, sometimes reality-TV-famous stars, like Ashley, can be really messy, with their fame being as much of the drama as their personality and actions. They can also avoid getting too "real," because it can impact their career and fame, according to some fans. Others, however, argue that if people aren't famous to begin with, it can get kinda boring watching them live average, if wealthier than average, lives.

