Lynne Curtin's Finances Have Remained Rocky Since the Last Time She Was on 'RHOC' Lynne took 'RHOC' fans along for her and her family's financial woes when she starred on the show in Seasons 4 and 5. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 9 2025, 4:55 p.m. ET

Bravo was never the same after The Real Housewives of Orange County. The series marked the beginning of the iconic Housewives franchise, introducing us to Vicki Gunvalson's hilarious one-liners and Tamra Judge's villainous charm. In 2025, the series continued its reign as the network's longest-running Housewives show, with 19 seasons and counting.

With such a lengthy history as RHOC, it's understandable why some fans don't remember every past orange holder. Lynne Curtin, however, made sure she wasn't included in the "who was she?" club. Although Lynne was only on the series during Seasons 4 and 5, she and her family have kept their names in the headlines. Many wonder how her finances have fared since her time on the show. Here's the scoop on Lynne's net worth and an update on her family.



What is Lynne Curtin's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lynne's net worth is $150,000. While the amount is far less than some RHOC fans might think, the former Bravolebrity was transparent about her financial struggles on the show. When Lynne joined RHOC in Season 4 in 2008, she and her husband, Frank Curtin, were experiencing financial difficulties due to his construction business struggling during the 2008 recession.

According to Reality Tea, Lynne and Frank considered filing for bankruptcy after facing several public evictions. The couple was also sued for $1.26 million by a former real estate investor who claimed they failed to repay him after he lent them the money for projects that never materialized.

During their court proceedings, Lynne and Frank explained how they weren't as wealthy as people who watched them at home believed.

"Everyone thinks because of the show we’re gazillionaires,” Lynne said in court, with Frank adding, "When the economy turned, we lost all of our money in real estate investments. We’ve been trying to get back on our feet ever since then.” In 2012, Lynne filed for divorce from Frank after 22 years of marriage. During one of their divorce proceedings, she claimed to only have $100 to her name. They called off their divorce in 2018 before officially parting ways in 2019.

Despite several financial setbacks, Lynne found success with her jewelry line, Lynne Curtin Collection. One of her collection's loyal clients includes her friend and fellow Housewives alum, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita.

Lynne Curtin Reality Star, Owner of Lynne Curtin Collection Net worth: $150,000 Lynne Curtin is a businesswoman and former star of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Orange County. She gained attention from the show after discussing her and her family's financial setbacks. Birthdate: Oct. 26, 1956 Birthplace: Santa Clara County, Calif. Marriages: Frank Curtin (m. 1990; div. 2019) Children: 2, daughters Raquel and Alexa Curtin

'RHOC' fans remember Lynne Curtin's daughters, Raquel and Alexa Curtin.

Lynne's finances haven't been the only public challenge she's faced since her exit from RHOC. During her time on the show, fans watched her raise her daughters, Raquel and Alexa. Alexa and Lynne often clashed over parties and boys when she was a teenager. However, her activities after the show caused more of a stir.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the Housewives vet's daughter served three days of a six-day jail sentence in Orange County after pleading guilty to meth possession. She was booked after police discovered she hadn't paid an outstanding warrant. The warrant came from an August 2022 incident when police found Alexa with meth and drug paraphernalia used to smoke or inject substances. Prosecutors then charged her with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alexa opted to skip the court dates regarding the incident, which resulted in a $10,000 bench warrant being issued against her. After she refused to show up to court on several more occasions, police served her with another warrant that led to her June 2025 arrest.

Alexa's 2025 legal troubles weren't her first offense, as she was also arrested for drug possession in 2021, two years after her 2019 arrest for vandalism, petty theft, and driving under the influence of a drug. Lynne's other daughter, Raquel, isn't in the spotlight as much as her sister.