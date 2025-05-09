Former 'Housewives' Stars Jac Laurita and Lynne Curtin Share a Plastic Surgery Update Jac isn't exactly sure why she's obsessed with plastic surgery, but 'Housewives' has something to do with it. By Ivy Griffith Published May 9 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Anderson, MEGA

These days, they've taken their friendship to new heights and got plastic surgery together. The duo offered an update on how they're doing, and here's what we know.

Former 'Housewives' stars Jac Laurita and Lynne Curtin offer an update on their plastic surgery.

When the surgeon who performed the dual surgeries, Dr. Tze Yung Ip, shared a pre-surgery video, he remarked that he thought he might be "the first one" to work on "two Housewives back to back." "For the first time ever!" he shared on Instagram. And Jac and Lynne took the unique opportunity to share their journey from start to finish. It was a Cinco de Mayo surgery, they noted, and they received temporal facelifts.

According to Mayo Clinic, facelift results can be expected to last around 10 years, as the skin will continue to age and droop again over time. In a video giving an update on their surgery, Jac noted that fact, adding that Lynne had received a facelift in the past. Jac shared that she hadn't had to take a single pain pill. She added that she didn't know why she was "like this," meaning obsessed with staying youthful-looking and having plastic surgery.

But, she added, she's been in the beauty industry for a long time, and being on the Housewives franchise made her hyper-aware of her looks and flaws, especially given how critical people can be. Lynne agreed, pointing out that high-definition television was a bad thing. They both had some swelling and bruising but looked to be healing well in tandem.

Where did Jac and Lynne go after they left their respective 'Real Housewives' shows?

If you aren't a fan of the duo, you might not know what they've been up to since leaving the Housewives franchise. Suffice it to say they've both been very busy. Somehow through it all, they've stayed best friends even though they came from completely opposite coasts.

Lynne seems mostly focused on her jewelry business, sold through LynneCurtin.com. She even has a pair of earrings honoring her bestie Jac, called the "Jacqueline Earrings." One of her daughters, Alexa, has faced legal and criminal troubles since they left the show.

According to her social media, Jac is certified in integrative nutrition and functional medicine, as well as cosmetology. She spends time raising her teen son Nicholas, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age. On Instagram, she shares autism awareness posts and shares information about what it's like to parent through a challenging diagnosis.