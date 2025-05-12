Rumored 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' Cast List Is Dropping Jaws — Here's the Tea From a housewife and two aestheticians to the wife of Rhode Island's Cannabis King, the list is something to see. By Ivy Griffith Published May 12 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @blakeissweaty

Rumors have been circulating about Bravo producing a Real Housewives of Rhode Island for months, but with no cast list in sight. However, one Instagram account that has been dropping breadcrumbs and alleged hints about what the RHORI series will feature may have released a partial cast list, bolstered by Dorinda Deadly on X (formerly Twitter).

Now that we have a rumored cast list, people are a little shocked about the people chosen, to say the least. None of them live in ridiculously opulent homes or seem to live extraordinarily luxurious lives, so there's a little skepticism about what the cast will bring to the series. Here's a look at who rumors suggest will be starring in the series.

Brianna LaTorre

Brianna's social media touts her as a "Master Injector, Nurse Practitioner" who is one of the "Top 100 Injectors in the country." As founder of The Lip Bunny Beauty, Brianna is all about beauty and perfection. She's married to Damon DiVozzi, a top real estate agent in the area.

Jo-Ellen Tiberi

Jo-Ellen Tiberi is a mother of three who appears to work for Cutera Beauty and proudly shows her family on social media. She's married to a leading loan and mortgage specialist, Gary Tiberi.

Elizabeth McGraw

Elizabeth McGraw is married to Gerald McGraw, the president of Thomas C. Slater Compassion Center, which is a medical and recreational cannabis facility. According to USAToday, he also runs a sport fishing business in Florida. It's unclear what Elizabeth's job is, and she may be a stay-at-home mom. Rumors online have connected her to an infamous cocaine dealer, Dino Guilmette. The McGraws have been friends with Dino and have reportedly exchanged over 1,000 text messages with him, per GoLocalProv.

While the outlet says Dino is connected with the notorious Sicilian mafia La Cosa Nostra, it's unclear if there are any implications for the McGraws.

Monique Pass

Monique Pass's name may be recognizable to many, as she's married to three-time Super Bowl champ and retired NFL star Patrick Pass. Monique appears to own M&M Tropicals, a landscaping business aimed at transforming Rhode Island backyards into lush tropical paradises.

Patrick was arrested in 2024 after being accused of assaulting an 82-year-old man at a local gym, according to WCVB. The case has not yet concluded.

Rosie Woods

Rosie Woods DiMare may be another familiar face. As a lifestyle TV host of "Rhode Trippin'" and a former reporter and news anchor, she's seen her fair share of screen time before. Now, she works as a DJ and emcee and is married to Rich DiMare. Rich is a Frank Sinatra impersonator and events manager.

Alicia Carmody

Alicia Carmody is the owner of Cranston diner Pizza Mamma, as well as a "hairstylist by day" according to her Instagram. She's married to Bill Carmody, and they share one daughter.

Stephanie Costa

Stephanie Costa is another aesthetician and nurse practitioner, calling herself a "Natural beauty enhancer" on her Instagram. Her page features natural-looking procedures and events with local doctors. She's married to Paul Mallari, a local PA-C who works with Stephanie at Agape Dermatology.

Kelsey Swanson

Kelsey B Swanson is a former Miss Rhode Island USA 2017 winner. These days, she works as a makeup and hairstyle specialist. Most of her social media is about her professional endeavors, so she's a bit of a wild card as far as knowing what to expect from her, her marital status, and what kind of cast member she might be.

The buzz is buzzing about the 'Real Housewives of Rhode Island' cast rumors.

All over the internet, influencers and fans are taking their shot at reacting to the alleged cast list. Reactions have ranged from thrilled and intrigued to horrified and underwhelmed.

All in all, the cast, if accurate, promises to be an intriguing blend of professional and non-professional women who come from varied backgrounds. While fans aren't quite sure what to expect from Rhode Island, it's clear that they'll bring the drama. After all, this is Real Housewives; they don't do boring.

