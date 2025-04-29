Brandi Glanville Poses in a Leopard and Pink Swimsuit Days After Being Rushed to the ER "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 and had a lovely trip in the ambulance." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 29 2025, 5:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

While some would shy away from sharing their personal turrmoil, Brandi is quite the opposite and is unafraid to show the good and bad. So, after a rough few days, she took to Instagram on April 28, 2025, to show that, not only is she feeling better, she's looking even better. Here's the scoop.

Brandi Glanville rocked a hot pink and leopard bikini days after being hospitalized.

Brandi proved she's never against having a good time when she posted several cheeky photos of herself days after sharing with fans she was in the hospital, but more on that later. First, let's dive into the look. In her Instagram carousel, Brandi wore a leopard-print bikini with hot pink straps.

The thin strings were tied halter-style with small bra cups, and the bottom half of the bikini were finished with string straps and a thong back. Brandi then accessorized her look with oversized mirror sunglasses, a small, round ring, and a leather bracelet adorned with studs. The former Bravolebrity styled her signature blonde hair wavy, opting for a messy, unbothered look.

Brandi wrote in her caption that she was enjoying some time in West Hollywood with OnlyFans model Alexis Texas, who rocked a neon purple bikini. Although her caption showed her tagging herself, she shared she and Alexis were having a great time flaunting their bums for the 'gram and everyone who was there that day. "Having the best time with ma girl," Brandi said of Alexis. "She came for the pod and stayed for the vibes - new bestie alert."

Many of the Famously Single alum's fans expressed their concern for her after seeing her out and about. Just one week before, she revealed in an X post that she was rushed to the ER after having some pain in her upper body. "My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning," she explained on April 22. "I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 and had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours."

My head and neck would not move for four hours this morning. I could not get out of my bed. I called 911 had a lovely trip in the ambulance now I am at this amazing place after sitting in a wheelchair in the waiting room for four hours. — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 23, 2025

I hate this place but should be another fun ambulance bill pic.twitter.com/yWuwlVOQjT — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 23, 2025