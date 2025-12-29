What Is 'Members Only: Palm Beach' Star Hilary Musser's Net Worth? 'Members Only: Palm Beach' premiered on Dec. 29, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 29 2025, 3:12 p.m. ET Source: Netflix

A new show about the mega-rich just dropped on Netflix, and people want to know the net worth of one of the show's stars, Hilary Musser. Hilary is a real estate developer in West Palm Beach, Fla., who was once married to billionaire Pete Musser.

Hilary claims to be "self-made" on the show, which is called Members Only: Palm Beach, but she was married to a billionaire nearly 40 years older than her. So, what is the reality TV star's net worth?

Source: Netflix

Here is Hilary Musser's net worth.

Hilary was born on July 11, 1965, according to the Florida Residents Directory. She is the daughter of Ilene R.Grinker and William S. Grinker, according to Legacy, and was once married to the late billionaire Pete Musser. Pete is the founder of the venture capital firm Safeguard Scientifics, and he was nearly 40 years older than his wife.

Hilary Musser Real-estate developer Net worth: $40 million Birthdate: July 11, 1965 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Parents: Ilene R.Grinker and William S. Grinker Ex-spouse: Pete Musser Children: Cooper Musser Current spouse: Luke

Her net worth isn't immediately available, but she lives in a $40 million home. She told Netflix's Tudum that "nothing" is handed to her and she works 18-hour days. "Although I have a crazy gorgeous closet and fashion is my passion, I am not frivolous,” she said. “I work 18 hours a day. Nothing is handed to me." Hilary is also a Trump supporter and spent time at Mar-a-Lago over the holidays.

Hilary has had five husbands.

Not a lot is known publicly about Hilary, but what is known is that she has been married five times, according to Swoon. She was married to the late billionaire Pete Musser, but they divorced a few years before his death in 2019. The couple had a son, Cooper.

"When Pete and I separated, I decided to move to the Nantucket house with our son, Cooper, and I lasted like a month. So I flew down to Palm Beach in one of my friend’s planes. We looked at houses, and in two days, I bought one on the street beside Mar-a-Lago. And that’s how I became a member of Mar-a-Lago, and I automatically had friends."

Hilary is currently married to a man named Luke whose last name has not been made public. Hilary married Luke after knowing him for only two weeks. “Luke and I had a very whirlwind romance," she said. "We met in Amsterdam. He literally chased me to Germany and drove seven hours to take me to lunch after I saw him a few times in Amsterdam. He texted me, and I texted him back something kind of sexy. I don’t remember it, but he has it in writing, so I can’t deny it."

"I said, 'I wouldn’t be so lonely if you were here,' which is like, really forward for me," she continued. "But he goes, ‘See you tomorrow for a late lunch.’ Then we had three days together, two weeks later, we hung out in New York, and we decided to get married sometime during the week. We have a great relationship. I’m completely difficult, and he just laughs at me, which is sort of reminiscent of my relationship with my son’s father, who passed away."