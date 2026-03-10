Kenneth Walker III’s Net Worth Climbs After Chiefs Signing and Super Bowl Glory A Super Bowl MVP run changed everything for Kenneth Walker III, and his career earnings prove it. By Darrell Marrow Published March 10 2026, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Running back Kenneth Walker III just scored a major boost to his net worth. The free agent has agreed to a three-year deal with the Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $45 million, with $28.7 million guaranteed, after winning Super Bowl LX MVP with the Seattle Seahawks. The agreement was reached during the NFL’s negotiating window, and it cannot become official until the new league year opens.

Kenneth is a 5'9", 211-lb running back from Arlington, Tenn., who played at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State. He won the 2021 Walter Camp National Player of the Year award, the Doak Walker Award, consensus All-American honors, and Big Ten Ameche-Dayne Running Back of the Year before Seattle drafted him No. 41 overall in 2022. Now, he’s taking his talents to Kansas City with a deal so big that fans can’t stop googling his net worth.

What is Kenneth Walker III’s net worth?

According to Spotrac, Kenneth’s net worth sits at $8.4 million. The database lists his rookie Seahawks contract at four years and $8.44 million, including a $3.319 million signing bonus, and shows career earnings of about $8.449 million through 2025. His new Chiefs deal carries a base value of $43.05 million and can rise to $45 million, meaning his total known NFL contract value now sits above $51.4 million at base value and could climb past $53.4 million if the new deal hits its max.

Kenneth Walker III NFL Player Net worth: $8.4 million

Kenneth’s earnings are no surprise, as he has been making a name for himself since entering the league. NFL stats list Kenneth with 3,555 rushing yards, 29 rushing touchdowns, 133 catches, and 1,005 receiving yards in 58 regular-season games through 2025. He played all 17 games in 2025, rushed for 1,027 yards, and then leveled up in the playoffs.

According to the AP, he ran for 116 yards and three scores against the 49ers, scored again against the Rams, and then posted 135 rushing yards plus 26 receiving yards in Seattle’s 29-13 Super Bowl win over New England. That made him the first running back since Terrell Davis to win Super Bowl MVP.

Why didn’t the Seahawks franchise tag Kenneth Walker III?

Seattle had the option to keep Kenneth by using the franchise tag, but the team chose not to. That decision allowed the Super Bowl MVP to hit the open market and ultimately sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.