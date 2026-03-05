Steve Carell Has Built an Impressive Net Worth Over the Years Steve has accumulated over 100 credits across his entertainment portfolio. By Tatayana Yomary Published March 5 2026, 1:27 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When you think of Hollywood A-listers with longevity, Steve Carell is a name that instantly comes to mind. Known for his hilarious role in The Office, the now 63-year-old superstar continues to make strides in the world of entertainment. From dominating the box office to his work as an actor, comedian, and producer, Steve’s career trajectory is indicative of what hard work and dedication can produce.

As of late, fans have been enjoying Steve in Netflix’s The Four Seasons. And while it appears that Steve has been active in Hollywood since the early ‘90s, many people are wondering how he’s doing financially. After all, many famous names have achieved success and publicly shared their financial struggles. So, what is Steve Carell’s net worth? Here’s everything we know.



What is Steve Carell’s net worth?

And the wealth continues to grow! According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steve Carell is sitting on a net worth of $100 million. This figure is accumulated from his career as an actor, comedian, director, producer, and writer in the film and TV industries.

Steve Carell Actor, comedian, director, producer, and writer Net worth: 100,000,000 Steve Carell is a Hollywood multi-hyphenate, known for his roles in The Office, 40-Year-Old Virgin, and Bruce Almighty. Birth date: Aug. 16, 1962 Birth place: Concord, MA Birth name: Steven John Carell Father: Edwin A. Carell Mother: Harriet T. Koch Marriages: Nancy Walls (1995-present) Children: Elisabeth Anne Carell and John Carell College: Denison University

Steve has accumulated over 100 credits across his entertainment portfolio. From film roles in 2003’s Bruce Almighty and the Despicable Me franchise to producer credits on The Office and Space Force, his resume reads like a well-accomplished multi-hyphenate.

Not to mention, he has appeared on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Jon Stewart, where he entertained audiences during hilarious segments such as "Produce Pete" and "Even Stevphen.”



Steve Carell is staying busy with his TV shows 'Fours Seasons' and 'Rooster.'

Steve always has a new project in the works. Along with The Four Seasons (Season 2 is set for release in May 2026), Steve is also starring in the HBO series, Rooster, created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses.

Per TODAY, Steve plays a bestselling fiction author who takes a job as a guest lecturer at a liberal arts college to help his daughter save her job there. Thanks to his job, which allows him to be closer to his daughter’s academic life, it also opens the door for him to learn the inner workings of her life as an adult.

Steve Carell and his wife, Nancy.

“People have been describing it as sort of a hug on a show, which is a weird way to sell a show,” Steve shared. “It’s really sweet, and it’s really funny. What I love about the way Bill [Lawrence] and Matt [Tarses] write is that it can be really funny, then take a left turn. And turn a little bit serious.”