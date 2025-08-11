Steve Carell Revealed the Reason Why He Left 'The Office' After Season 7 Thanks to his departure, people won't be able to listen to the 'Rent' soundtrack in the same way ever again. By Diego Peralta Published Aug. 11 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Over the course of seven seasons of The Office, audiences couldn't help but fall in love with Michael Scott. The character portrayed by Steve Carell became unforgettable thanks to his signature sense of humor and unpredictable behavior. Alongside the main casts of Friends and The Big Bang Theory, Michael Scott was one of the most recognizable sitcom names in the entire television landscape during his time.

The public's love for Michael Scott became even more palpable when it was announced that Steve Carell would be leaving the NBC smash hit after Season 7. Why did Steve Carell leave The Office? We finally know why the acclaimed actor decided to move on from one of the biggest roles of his career.

Why did Steve Carell leave 'The Office'?

After The Office came to an end, audiences were still obsessed with the charismatic staff of Dunder Mifflin. It appears that the cast of the show wasn't completely ready to move on, either. Jenna Fischer, the actor who portrayed Pam Beesly throughout the entire series, launched a podcast titled Office Ladies.

The project allowed Jenna, alongside Angela Kinsey, to tell stories about the making of the show while talking about how it has managed to stay relevant for so long. Steve Carell appeared on the podcast as a guest. During the interview, Steve was happy to explain why he left the comedy. It all came down to the characters who needed to move on from Michael Scott.

According to ScreenRant, Steve left The Office because he wanted to see the other characters in the spotlight, with the actor stating: "It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued. ... I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody. ... It felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing".

'The Office' ran for two more seasons after Steve Carell left.

When it was decided that it was time for Steve Carell to move on to different projects, other characters from The Office gained relevance in the series. James Spader was introduced as Robert California during the last season that featured Steve Carell as Michael Scott. The character eventually took on a leadership role at Dunder Mifflin, with his deadpan delivery contrasting marvelously with the other characters' explosive humor.

Other leads who carried on the legacy of The Office included Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson). The show came to an end with Season 9 in 2013, bringing a decade of laughter and wholesome moments to a close. Peacock announced that it would launch a spinoff titled The Paper in 2025, with Oscar Nuñez reprising his role from The Office.