'The Office' Spinoff 'The Paper' Introduces a Cast of New Faces and Returning Stars Get ready! 'The Office' spinoff, 'The Paper,' is set to premiere in September 2025. By Allison DeGrushe Published May 13 2025, 1:25 p.m. ET Source: Peacock

In the immortal words of Michael Scott, "Oh, my God! OK, it's happening!" During its Upfront presentation on Monday, May 12, 2025, NBC officially pulled back the curtain on The Paper, the highly anticipated spinoff of The Office.

Article continues below advertisement

Created by The Office showrunner Greg Daniels and Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman, the new mockumentary sitcom follows the same documentary crew as they leave Dunder Mifflin behind and dive into the chaos of a failing Midwestern newspaper called The Truth Teller. With the show set to premiere on Peacock in September 2025, here's everything you need to know about The Paper, including who's in the cast!

Source: Peacock

Article continues below advertisement

Meet the cast of 'The Paper,' the spinoff of 'The Office.'

Leading the cast of The Paper are Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore. The pair even made an appearance at NBCUniversal's Upfront presentation to introduce a sneak peek of the upcoming comedy series!

Domhnall Gleeson, son of acclaimed Irish actor Brendan Gleeson, began his career writing and directing short films before earning a Tony nomination in 2006 for his role in The Lieutenant of Inishmore. His extensive film and TV credits include Never Let Me Go, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Parts 1 & 2), Anna Karenina, About Time, Ex Machina, The Revenant, Star Wars, The Patient, and White House Plumbers.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBCUniversal Media (L-R) Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Nuñez, and Sabrina Impacciatore.

As for Sabrina Impacciatore, she rose to international fame with her Emmy-nominated role as Valentina in Season 2 of HBO's hit show The White Lotus. Since then, the Italian actress has portrayed a fictionalized version of herself in Season 2 of Call My Agent – Italia and starred in the action thriller G20. She'll next appear in In the Hand of Dante, based on the 2002 novel of the same name.

Article continues below advertisement

Joining them in the main cast are Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Tim Key, and Eric Rahill. Recurring roles will be played by Duane Shepard Sr., Allan Havey, Nate Jackson, Mo Welch, Nancy Lenehan, Molly Ephraim, and Tracy Letts. In true The Office fashion, some of the cast members — Ikumelo, Edelman, Rahill, and Welch — are also part of the writers' room, shaping the series both on and off screen.

Oscar Nuñez is back as Oscar in 'The Paper'!

And finally, Oscar Nuñez is back as Oscar Martinez! When the documentary crew shifts its focus to The Truth Teller, they cross paths with none other than the former Dunder Mifflin accountant, now working at the newspaper alongside the characters played by Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore.

Article continues below advertisement

I spy with my little eye.. 👀 a Dunder Mifflin logo in front of Oscar’s desk!!😮#ThePaper https://t.co/AnmF7iJsx2 pic.twitter.com/wIit84Xrpk — Domhnall Gleeson Haven (@DomhnallGHaven) May 12, 2025

"I told Mr. Greg Daniels that if Oscar came back, he would probably be living in a more bustling, cosmopolitan city," the actor told the audience at the Upfront presentation. "Greg heard me and he moved Oscar to Toledo, Ohio — which has three times the population of Scranton. So, it was nice to be heard."