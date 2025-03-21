Carrie Coon and Her Husband Had the Most Unexpected Wedding You Could Imagine Carrie Coon and her husband said "I do" in the most unlikely of situations… By Allison DeGrushe Updated March 21 2025, 4:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Although it feels like Carrie Coon has been gracing our screens for decades, she has only been around since 2006. Since then, however, she's quickly become a standout presence, appearing in films and TV shows like Gone Girl, Fargo, The Nest, Ghostbusters: Afterlife and its sequel Frozen Empire, The Gilded Age, and The White Lotus.

But when she's not working hard on set, Carrie Coon seems to be all about that cozy home life! With a devoted husband and two precious kids, the actress has a family that's just as legendary as her career.

Carrie Coon is married to actor and playwright Tracy Letts.

Carrie Coon and her now-husband, Tracy Letts, first crossed paths in 2010 when Carrie auditioned for a revival of the 1962 play Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? By the time the production hit Broadway in 2012, their professional relationship had turned romantic.

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2013 in a hospital. Yes, you read that right: Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts got married in a hospital! Here's how it happened: The night before the couple planned to head to the courthouse to marry, Tracy started experiencing severe pain. They rushed to the emergency room, where Tracy ended up undergoing emergency surgery to remove his gallbladder.

Life partner goals is to be Tracy Letts & Carrie Coon & their DVD collection — Monsieur Cy Abruti (@decoyrobot) February 15, 2023

With their marriage license about to expire, Carrie found a Lutheran chaplain in the hospital who'd never performed a wedding before, and the ceremony took place right in their hospital room. Carrie later reflected on their usual wedding in a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, recalling how Tracy was "high as a kite" on painkillers during the ceremony. She joked, "Tracy's WGA insurance covered that whole visit, so it was a very inexpensive wedding."

Since then, Carrie and Tracy have continued to work together. They both appeared in The Post and Season 2 of The Sinner. Carrie has even starred in a few of Tracy's plays at the Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago, including Mary Page Marlowe.

Carrie and Tracy have faced rumors about having an open relationship.

In their relationship, open communication is key. During the Feb. 24, 2025, episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast, Carrie shared that she and Tracy talk openly about who they're attracted to outside of their marriage. "It's nice to be in a relationship where we can always talk about, 'Well who are you attracted to on set?'" she said. "It's so fun."

tracy letts after accidentally saying he and carrie coon were open pic.twitter.com/Qr0yZMiR0b — Aeneas Sagar Hemphill (@aeneashemphill) March 17, 2025

Now, this led some listeners to assume that the couple might have an open relationship. Carrie quickly clarified on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "Settle down, internet! I said 'open minded’ not 'open.' 😂❤️🙉🙈🙊."

Carrie Coon and her husband, Tracy, have two kids.

In March 2018, Carrie Coon and her husband, Tracy Letts, became parents for the first time with the birth of their son, Haskell. His name honors his late great-grandfather, Charles Haskell Letts.

Carrie once told Harper's Bazaar that when she got pregnant with Haskell, her husband's work ethic intensified. "Tracy really went into overdrive," she shared. "It was as though there was some biological imperative to take care of his family that kicked in. He just said yes to everything."

