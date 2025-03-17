Michelle Monaghan Has Stolen Hearts on Screen — but Is She Married in Real Life? Michelle Monaghan met her husband in 2000, and the two tied the knot in 2005. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 17 2025, 5:21 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since launching her career in 2000, popular actress Michelle Monaghan has starred in a range of major projects. From her lead role in the Mission: Impossible franchise to True Detective and The White Lotus, it's evident she's making her mark as one of the industry's top — and often underrated — talents.

Beyond her successful career, though, Michelle also enjoys a loving home life. Here's what you need to know about her family, including her husband and their two kids!

Michelle Monaghan has been married since 2005.

In August 2005, Michelle Monaghan married her husband, graphic artist Peter White, in a seaside ceremony at a small church in Australia, his homeland. The couple's love story began in 2000 when they met at a bar in New York City. The next day, Michelle — and the rest, as they say, is history!

"I'm in love with the little devil," Michelle gushed to OK! Magazine in 2008. "He meets me halfway, there's no tomorrow, he's the most supportive person in my life. I love waking up to him every single day. It's an honor."

According to his LinkedIn profile, Peter earned his bachelor's degree in criminology and politics at the University of Melbourne and a certificate of design in graphic design at Victoria University. Peter launched a career in graphic design shortly after graduation, and he worked with major companies like Land Rover, Starbucks, and Google in New York City before the couple moved to Los Angeles around 2008. There, Peter shifted focus to interior design.

Like Michelle, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2007, Peter is a passionate advocate for skin health. In 2020, Peter left his role at an interior design firm to launch Herbitual, a skincare brand dedicated to healing remedies for dry and sensitive skin.

Michelle Monaghan and her husband have two kids.

In 2008, Michelle Monaghan and her husband, Peter White, became parents for the first time with the arrival of their daughter, Willow Katherine. Five years later, in 2013, the lovebirds welcomed their second child, a son named Tommy Francis, ultimately completing their family!

Throughout the years, Michelle has given fans a glimpse into her family life through her Instagram. In fact, the MaXXXine actress often shares snapshots of their adventures, from attending fashion shows with her daughter to playing tennis with her son.

In 2023, Michelle Monaghan got candid with StarLifestyle about how her kids view her, and it turns out, they don't seem all that impressed by her fame. "I think they respect what I do. But I don't think they’re all that impressed by it," she said. "I don't know. Maybe they're just really good actors, and they just play really cool. I'm just their mom at the end of the day."