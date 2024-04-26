Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Angela Kinsey's Husband? The 'Office' Star Has a Lovely Blended Family We all love Angela Kinsey from 'The Office' and while she's faced a lot of hardships in her life, her husband helps her to find light. By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 26 2024, Published 6:58 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Renowned for her role on The Office, actress Angela Kinsey has not only charmed audiences with her impeccable comedic timing but also found unwavering support in her husband.

Below, we take a look at Angela's life with her beautiful family, as well as what Angela recently had to say about dealing with grief surrounding the loss of her beloved father.

Who is Angela Kinsey husband?

Angela is married to baker and actor Joshua Snyder, who has appeared on well-known shows like One Tree Hill, CSI: NY, and Days of Our Lives, among many others. Reportedly, the two first met in a grocery store. Angela and Joshua got engaged in August 2016. Angela shared on Instagram that Josh proposed to her with the help of their children (Angela shares a daughter with her ex-husband Warren Lieberstein, while Joshua has two sons of his own).

Angela wrote, "We were going out to dinner and my daughter said that first she wanted to show me the fort in the backyard that she and my boyfriend’s sons had been working on. She led me outside and there was a blanket by the pool and she said I had to sit on it. His sons brought me flowers and then he came around the corner with a ring. He had called my mom and asked for her blessing...that would have made my Dad so happy. He proposed and I said yes."

"The ring is an emerald ... all three of our kids' birthstone," she continued. "The kids made me cards and pictures and I cried. I cried that happy ugly cry."

Source: Getty Images Angela Kinsey, Joshua Snyder, and children at the premiere of "Paddington 2" in January 2018

On Nov. 13, 2016, Angela and Joshua tied the knot, according to Martha Stewart Weddings. The two married in Topanga, Calif., in front of 130 guests. Angela shared, "Our wedding was more than just two people coming together, it was a family coming together. Josh and his sons and my daughter and I. We were so proud of our children. They each wrote something to say during the ceremony. They wanted us to know how much it means to them that we were becoming a family. It was truly moving.”

After getting married, Joshua and Angela started co-hosting a YouTube cooking show called "Baking with Josh & Ange" together while also co-parenting their three children. Angela shared with ABC News, "We are a blended family and our kids get along so well. It was just me and my daughter, and all of a sudden, there were these rowdy boys in our life and they just made our house a home."

Angela Kinsey opened up about her grief following her father's death.

While Angela is clearly happily married to Josh, there are things in life she still struggles with. The loss of her father and how that's impacted her is something that she's often open about. In an April 2024 interview with Rainn Wilson, Angela talked about her struggle with grief after the passing of her father.

"I had realized that Father's Day was really difficult for me. I think, before I married Josh, I just was able to be like, 'OK, I don't really have to go through the motions of Father's Day anymore,' because that was my dad's day. And now I'm married to someone who is a fantastic father, and it's a bittersweet thing celebrating this wonderful person and, at the same day, missing my own dad on that day."