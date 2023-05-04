Home > Television > Stream & Chill > HBO Max Source: Warner Bros. Discovery Meet the Cast of 'White House Plumbers' and the Real People They Portray Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux lead the cast of HBO's 'White House Plumbers.' Let's meet the cast and the real people they portray. By D.M. May 4 2023, Published 8:07 a.m. ET

The HBO miniseries, White House Plumbers, details the shocking political scandal that saw five men attempt to break into the Democratic Party offices in the Watergate Hotel. Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux lead the cast, starring as agents E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, respectively. Justin spoke to Esquire about playing the role of the former FBI agent and explained that he was excited to showcase the complexity of his character.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s more fun to watch when someone’s got complications and flaws, even if the character doesn’t think they have those complications and flaws,” Justin said. He also said, “I don’t think he realized how eccentric he was.”

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

Article continues below advertisement

Let's meet the cast of 'White House Plumbers' vs. the real people they portray.

Justin and Woody aren’t the only stars taking on roles as participants in one of the biggest political scandals in American history. For those who may be wondering which other actors appear in the limited series, keep reading to find out more! We've got all the details on the cast as well as the real people they portray.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Woody Harrelson is E. Howard Hunt.

Woody is taking on the role of former CIA agent E. Howard Hunt. Hunt was one of the members of Nixon’s special investigation unit known as “The White House Plumbers.” Officially tasked with stopping the release of classified information, the group eventually evolved into a team of criminal conspirators who broke into the Watergate Hotel. Hunt pleaded guilty to his role in the scandal and served 33 months in prison.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Justin Theroux is G. Gordy Liddy.

Equipped with a well-trimmed retro mustache, Justin Theroux is former attorney and FBI agent G. Gordy Liddy. Liddy was the leader of “the plumbers,” after serving in various roles in Nixon’s administration. For his involvement in the Watergate crime, Liddy was convicted of conspiracy, illegal wiretapping, and burglary. Liddy was also found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but was released after four years.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Domhnall Gleeson is John Dean.

Ex Machina star Domhnall Gleeson is stepping into the role of John Dean. Dean, a former attorney, served as the White House Counsel for Nixon and was a member of the infamous plumbers. Following his arrest, Dean became a witness for federal prosecutors and received a reduced sentence of four months.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Ike Barinholtz is Jeb Magruder.

Funnyman Ike Barinholtz’s involvement in the political drama series sees him star as Nixon staffer Jeb Magruder. After his participation in Watergate, the disgraced director of the Committee to Re-elect the President pleaded guilty for his role in the scandal and the consequential cover-up.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Yul Vazquez is Bernard Barker.

Yul Vazquez plays Bernard Barker, a former CIA operative and Watergate conspirator. Barker was a key member of “the plumbers.” He was recruited by Hunt to assist with the execution of two break-ins. After pleading guilty to wiretapping, planting electronic surveillance equipment, and theft, Barker spent more than a year in federal prison.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Coates is Frank Sturgis.

Canadian actor Kim Coates is stepping into the role of Frank Strugis, the Virginia native who was one of the five members of the Watergate burglars. Long before breaking into the headquarters of the Democratic Party, Strugis was a member of the Marine Corps. He was eventually recruited to join “the plumbers,” which led to his 1973 conviction and 14-month prison stint.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Rich Sommer is Egil Krogh.

Nixon staffer Egil Krogh will be portrayed by Mad Men actor Rich Sommer. Krogh was an attorney who helped orchestrate one of the earlier crimes committed by “the plumbers,” the break-in at the offices of Dr. Lewis J. Fielding. Thanks to his cooperation with federal prosecutors, Krogh only served four months of his six year prison sentence.

Nelson Ascencio is Virgilio Gonzalez.